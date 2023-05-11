With little to no wiggle room, Springfield Southeast nosed past Champaign Central 3-2 during this Illinois baseball game.

In recent action on May 6, Champaign Central faced off against Normal and Springfield Southeast took on Decatur MacArthur on May 3 at Decatur MacArthur High School.

