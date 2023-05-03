Milford had no answers as St. Joseph-Ogden compiled a 6-1 victory for an Illinois high school baseball victory on May 3.

In recent action on April 24, Milford faced off against Westville and St Joseph-Ogden took on Maroa-Forsyth on April 28 at St Joseph-Ogden High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.