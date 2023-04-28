Maroa-Forsyth turned in a solid effort to wrap up an 8-4 win over St. Joseph-Ogden in Illinois high school baseball on April 28.

In recent action on April 24, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Mt Pulaski and Maroa-Forsyth took on LeRoy on April 19 at LeRoy High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.