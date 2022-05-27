St. Teresa, Maroa-Forsyth, Monticello baseball advance to Class 2A sectional final

CHAMPAIGN — The St. Teresa baseball team advanced to the Class 1A Champaign St. Thomas More Sectional finals in dramatic fashion on Thursday.

A Joe Brummer solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning competed a 3-2 comeback win against Milford.

The Bulldogs (20-8), who advanced to sectionals by winning the Catlin Salt Fork Regional, will play sectional host Champaign St. Thomas More (13-11) in the sectional finals at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Maroa-Forsyth 8, Gillespie 1

PLEASANT PLAINS — The Maroa-Forsyth baseball team kept rolling in the postseason with an 8-1 victory over Gillespie in the Class 2A Pleasant Plains Sectional semifinal on Thursday.

The Trojans (30-1) will face Quincy Notre Dame on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Pleasant Plains. Notre Dame defeated Shelbyville 2-1 in the other sectional semifinal.

Maroa got off to a fast start on Thursday, scoring four runs in the first inning and adding four more runs in the sixth inning.

Trojans starter Jaxon Grubbs allowed one earned run over six innings, striking out six to pick up the win. Kaiden Maurer worked one scoreless inning in relief.

From the plate, Ethan Willoughby was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Maurer was also 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Zayn Giles from 1-for-3 with three RBIs.

Monticello 4, Eureka 2

Monticello starting pitcher Luke Teschke went six innings and striking out six to pick up the victory on Thursday in the Class 2A Decatur Sectional Semifinal against Eureka.

Monticello will face St. Joseph-Ogden in the sectional championship at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Workman Family Baseball Field on the Millikin University Campus.

The Sages scored one run in the first inning and added three more in the third on eight hits. Eureka scored two in the sixth inning.

Monticello's Jake Buckalew, Thomas Swartz and Colton Vance each had RBI and Joey Sprinkle was 2-for-4.

