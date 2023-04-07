Argenta-Oreana didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Broadlands Heritage's attack in a virtuoso 11-0 performance in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on March 30, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Fithian Oakwood and Argenta-Oreana took on Bethany Okaw Valley on April 3 at Argenta-Oreana High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.