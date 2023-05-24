Mahomet-Seymour turned in a thorough domination of Danville 19-1 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 24.

In recent action on May 18, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Bloomington and Danville took on Champaign Centennial on May 11 at Danville High School.

