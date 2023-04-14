Decatur St. Teresa dominated from start to finish in an imposing 17-2 win over Tuscola in Illinois high school baseball on April 14.

In recent action on April 8, Tuscola faced off against Rantoul and Decatur St Teresa took on Mt Zion on April 10 at Mt Zion High School.

