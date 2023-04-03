It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but St. Joseph-Ogden had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Bloomington Central Catholic 3-1 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 3.

In recent action on March 30, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More.

