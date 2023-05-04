Villa Grove showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Broadlands Heritage 17-4 in Illinois high school baseball on May 4.

In recent action on April 29, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Arthur Christian and Villa Grove took on Arcola on April 28 at Villa Grove High School.

