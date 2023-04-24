Villa Grove found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Toledo Cumberland 10-9 on April 24 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on April 18, Villa Grove faced off against Fisher.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.