Watch now: 5 things to know about Maroa-Forsyth baseball's 21-game winning streak

MAROA – The Maroa-Forsyth baseball season was setting up perfectly.

Last season's Class 2A regional champions didn't lose anyone from their pitching staff last season. If the bats could pick up steam, the 2022 season would be something special.

"We knew this year was going to be our best year in the past three or four years. I would say the key was more offense," Trojans junior Evan Foster said. "We didn't lose any pitching from last year and this year all of our batters are hitting over .300. It has been a massive change of offensive productivity, which has been great."

Foster has been critical to that offensive jump, hitting .475 to lead the starting lineup with a .617 on-base percentage. Foster also leads with 34 runs scored as the Trojans are a perfect 21-0, 8-0 Sangamo Conference this year.

On the mound, Foster has kept the 'perfect' trend going, throwing a four-inning perfect game against Illini Central on April 21. Overall, he's 3-0 with four hits allowed over 21 innings pitched this season.

"Before every game, I have the same mindset of doing my job and not trying to do anything special," Foster said of his perfect game performance. "Throughout the game you aren't trying to think about it or jinx it. I was focused on the basics: pound the zone and fool hitters to get ahead in the counts. If you do that, you can beat anyone."

Military service

While many student-athletes are announcing their college commitments, Foster has been working towards his goal to attending West Point or the Air Force or Naval military academies since he was young.

"It started in eighth grade for me and I got in touch with Congressman Rodney Davis' office. I talked to him and went to a West Point introductory camp," Foster said. "I looked into it and got excited by all the stuff that came with it."

Candidates need to pass a physical examination as well as receive a congressional nomination to apply.

"It's an extensive process. They start reviewing applications in August for next year's candidates," Foster said. "My parent's introduced the idea to me and thought I would be a good fit. I liked the structure and when I went there for a visit for baseball, I loved the atmosphere. Everyone I talked to said it was like family there. Everyone has your back."

Big presence

At 6-foot-4, Maroa cleanup hitter and pitcher Jaxson Grubbs is imposing on the mound and the plate.

The senior has six home runs this season and leads the team with 33 runs batted in. A .410 hitter, Grubbs has a slugging percentage of .869 to also lead the team.

On the mound, he's been the Trojans' workhorse this season, logging a team-high 38.1 innings pitched and earning a 7-0 record with 48 strikeouts.

Last season, Maroa shared the Sangamo Conference title with Williamsville and North Mac. This year's it has been all Trojans, as they beat the Bullets 9-1 and had a 21-run inning against North Mac to win 23-5.

"Conference was a big goal for us this season and we knew we would be up at the top of the conference. Going undefeated in the conference is huge," Grubbs said. "Against North Mac, we got down but we didn't quit. We haven't been down much all season. I had one of my worst pitching innings in my career but it was nice to bounce back with 21 runs."

Outstanding rotation

On Monday, Trojans pitcher Jacob Blunck tossed a four-inning no-hitter against Sullivan, in a 16-0 victory, the latest outstanding performance from Maroa's rotation.

"Jacob has not had a lot of innings this year so it was good to see him do that and throw strikes," Maroa-Forsyth head coach Sean Martin said. "I know Sullivan was young and inexperienced so we can do damage against those kind of teams. You never have enough arms, so we are going to need Jacob down the stretch."

The Sullivan win was the 14th game of the season that Maroa has given 10 or more runs of support to their pitchers.

"It was great to get off to a good start (against Sullivan). That's what we try to do, to put a few runs up and take the pressure off of us," Grubbs said. "We scored 13 in the first inning, which is big for us."

Along with Grubbs, Foster and Blunck, Grant Reid (3-0, 24 IP, 25 K ) and Kaiden Maurer (3-0, 16 IP, 22 K) complete the rotation that has combined for 144 strikeouts in 114 total innings pitched. Reid and Maurer have been limited recently with back soreness.

The team's 21 consecutive wins to start the season is a program record.

"This is the deepest pitching staff we have ever had and that makes a big difference in high school baseball," Martin said. "Baseball isn't a sport that is set up for us to win them all. There are days you aren't able to run your best players out there."

April showers

The team is battling the conditions this spring as rain regularly disrupts their schedule. A victory in Tuesday's game against Riverton would have given the Trojans an undefeated Sangamo Conference championship but showers pushed that game off to another day.

"(Moving towards the playoffs), we are focused on getting healthy and hopefully we get some breaks with this weather and we get to keep playing. The biggest factor is that we don't have a lot of practice time. On the days we don't play because of rain, you can't practice," Martin said. "We need some more practice time and we are going to face some really good pitchers coming up."

Martin, a veteran coach who has led the Trojans since the 1997-98 season and surpassed 400 career wins this season, knows to not put too much stock in setting lofty goals for the team's postseason future.

"I'm not getting the cart before the horse. I'm not a coach that says here is our main goal," Martin said. "There are too many things that can happen and too many chips that have to fall in the right spot. Our main goal is to get healthy, where I can go to any of my five kids to throw."

