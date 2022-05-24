Watch now: 5 things to know about Maroa-Forsyth baseball's regional championship victory

FORSYTH — Although just a sophomore, Maroa-Forsyth's Kaiden Maurer has been in some high pressure sports situations. During football season, Maurer took over the Trojans starting quarterback spot, and during Monday's Class 2A baseball regional championship against Williamsville, Maurer was again thrown into the fire.

With the Trojans up 6-4, Maurer got the call to pitch in the seventh inning with one out and the bases loaded.

Starting pitcher Evan Foster went 6 1/3 innings, and reliever Jaxson Grubbs faced two batters before being pulled. It was then up to Maurer to get the team over that final hump and win a second consecutive regional championship.

"When we played against Monticello (a 4-3 win on May 12), it was sort of the same situation, so I am getting used to it," Maurer said. "With my defense behind me, I knew if I threw it down the middle, my defense would make the plays."

Maurer got out No. 2 by striking out Williamsville's Trey Carter, bringing up No. 3 hitter Kaden Griffitts to the plate. Maurer battled Griffitts until the slugger connected on a deep drive to center towards Trojans outfielder Jacob Blunck.

"At first, everyone was freaking out because it was deep but I wasn't worried because of the wind (blowing in)," Maurer said. "Jacob covers a lot of ground out there and I knew that if he had a chance, he was going to get it."

Blunck sprinted and made a lunging catch, immediately holding his glove up to the umpires and showing that the ball was firmly inside.

"Back-to-back regionals is really nice. These closer games are better than the (blowout) games because these games will prepare us for later in the playoffs," Maurer said. "I think we are playing really well and our defense is very good. We could probably start hitting the ball a little better and stop leaving runners on base. I think that will come if we keep making contact."

Strong outing

The Bullets were able to get on the board with a run in the first and two in the second before Foster found his groove and stopped their offense.

"The first part of the game, Evan was throwing his curveball a lot. I said you've got to believe in your fastball otherwise they are going to sit on your curve," Maroa head coach Sean Martin said. "He got some confidence in his fastball and now they have two or three pitches to think about instead of one."

Foster struck out the side in the fourth and sixth innings and allowed just two hits from the third inning to coming out of the game in the seventh.

"I didn't try to think too much of the championship and I just attacked it like any other game," Foster said. "We knew they were going to be ready to go and it was going to be a good game. I was just trying to attack the zone and get ahead and try to fool hitters."

In the bottom of fourth, Grubbs hit a deep drive that fell a few feet short of a home run. Grubbs ended up on second and two runners crossed the plate to put Maroa in the lead for good.

"That put us ahead and I knew I had to do my job the next innings to keep us in the game," Foster said. "It is easier to pitch when you are ahead. It boosted our confidence and propelled us to the win."

Speed demon

With Maurer leading off for the Trojans, a single or walk often turns into Maurer standing on second after a stolen base. He accomplished that feat three times against the Bullets on Monday.

"Speed kills in any sport and if you can get on base and steal, it affects the other teams and it gets in their heads," Maurer said.

Foster hits second in the lineup and has taken advantage of how the pitching game changes when Maurer is in scoring position.

"Whenever he can get on base, it is a lot easier for me. They have to pitch around me and I get pitches I like," Foster said. "It is more comfortable for me at the plate."

Sangamo rivalry

The Trojans entered 27-1 on the season on Monday but knew the 15-12 Bullets would be a challenge. The Sangamo Conference rivals first met on April 19 with the Trojans winning 9-1, but the final score wasn't indicative of how close the game was — it was ied 1-1 in the sixth.

"We knew this was going to be a dog fight. They had to pull their starter and we got some hits," Martin said. "I've got nothing but respect for Williamsville and their program. We have been playing them for years and haven't beaten them a whole bunch of times."

Facing the Miners

The No. 1-seeded Trojans (28-1) will face the No. 2-seeded Gillespie Miners (20-4) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Pleasant Plains in the 2A sectional semifinal. On the other side of the sectional bracket, No. 1 seed Shelbyville faces No. 2 Quincy Notre Dame at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Pleasant Plains. The sectional championship is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Plains.

"It is a great feeling (to win regionals) and this is a big hurdle. These 2A regionals can be brutal and I've had a lot of good teams that couldn't get out of regionals," Martin said. "This is two years in a row so it is a good feeling. We move on and play an unfamiliar opponent and but now there is really no pressure on us."

