Watch now: Maroa-Forsyth baseball advances to 2A state tournament with walk-off hit from Kaiden Maurer

SPRINGFIELD -- With runners on second and third in the bottom of the eighth inning, Maroa-Forsyth's Kaiden Maurer stepped to the plate and made some Trojans history.

The speedy leadoff hitter slapped a single to left field to plate both runners, giving the Trojans a come-from-behind victory in the Class 2A super-sectional in extra innings to defeat Monticello 4-3 and earn a trip to the Class 2A State Baseball Tournament.

This is the Trojans fifth trip to the state final tournament (1981-82, 1984-85, 1989-90, 1994-95) and is the first in 27 years.

Monticello made the first move offensively on Monday, grabbing an early lead, 1-0, by scoring a run in the top of the second.

Maroa-Forsyth pitcher Jaxson Grubbs helped his own cause with a home run in the fourth inning with a runner on to put the Trojans up 2-1.

Monticello tied things up in the sixth on a home run from their starting pitcher Joey Sprinkle and went ahead in the top of the eighth, adding another run to lead 3-2.

Sprinkle went five innings, allowing just two hits and striking out five. Grubbs pitched a complete eight inning game to pick up the win, allowing seven hits and striking out nine.

Maroa (32-1) now moves on to face Richmond-Burton in the state semifinals on Friday at 3 p.m. at Peoria's Dozer Park. In the other semifinal, Joliet Catholic Academy plays Columbia at 5 p.m. on Friday.

A win for the Trojans has them playing on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in the state championship. The third-place game takes place at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Check back on Tuesday for an in-depth breakdown of the super-sectional victory by Maroa.

