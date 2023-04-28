Westville surfed the tension to ride to an 8-6 win over Catlin Salt Fork for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 28.

In recent action on April 21, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Fithian Oakwood and Westville took on Milford on April 24 at Milford High School.

