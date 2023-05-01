Westville swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Danville Schlarman 13-1 in Illinois high school baseball on May 1.

In recent action on April 24, Danville Schlarman faced off against Fithian Oakwood and Westville took on St Joseph-Ogden on April 26 at Westville High School.

