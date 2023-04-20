Westville built a comfortable third-inning advantage in a 13-3 win over Waverly South County in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 13, Waverly South County faced off against Clinton South Vermillion and Westville took on Danville on April 15 at Danville High School.
