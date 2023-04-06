Williamsville delivered all the smoke to disorient Mason City Illini Central and flew away with a 15-3 win on April 6 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on March 28, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Mt Pulaski and Williamsville took on Carlinville on March 30 at Williamsville High School.

