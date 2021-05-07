The Charleston baseball team beat Okaw Valley 10-0 on Friday behind two hits and three RBIs from William Applegate. Check out photos from the game below.
Check out photos of Charleston vs. Okaw Valley baseball
- HERM MEADOWS For the JG-TC
