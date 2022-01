Check out the Herald & Review 2021 All-Area Baseball Team ⚾

ALL-AREA BASEBALL TEAM

P/SS - Drew Martin, Sr., Mount Pulaski

Martin, the H&R Baseball Player of the Year, was the most dominating pitcher in the area with a 7-0 record and 70 strikeouts in 37 innings. A Class 1A Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association (IHSBCA) All-State selection, Martin had a 0.75 ERA as the Hilltoppers made their first ever trip to the Class 1A state tournament in program history. At the bat, Martin hit .500 with five home runs and 28 RBIs.

P/1B - Brayden Closs, Sr., Warrensburg-Latham

Closs was an unanimous first-team Central Illinois Conference selection, striking out 90 strikeouts in 38.1 innings with a 6-2 record. The senior hit .452 with a slugging percentage of .781, three home runs and 36 RBIs. A 1A IHSBCA All-State pick, Closs will be joining Martin in pitching at Heartland Community College.

P/1B - Lane Funneman, Sr., Pana

Funneman was a Class 2A IHSBCA All-State selection and key for the Panthers in finishing 17-5 and winning a regional title. The hard-throwing lefty is continuing his baseball career at Southwestern Illinois College.

P/CF - Logan Antrim, Sr., Effingham St. Anthony

St. Anthony's Antrim had batters missing this season as the senior threw a no-hitter against Neoga for the Bulldogs (19-5). Antrim was included on the Class 1A IHSBCA All-State team and he will be pitching for Lincoln Land.

3B - Anthony Campbell, Sr., Maroa-Forsyth

Maroa's Anthony Campbell was the top hitter on the Sangamo Conference and regional champion Trojans. Campbell batted .417 with 18 RBIs and was a first-team Sangamo All-Conference pick. An opposing coach described him as "a monster in the middle of their lineup. We couldn’t get him out."

P - Jackson Lee, Sr., Effingham

Lee had a 1.06 ERA last season over nine appearances and struck out 53 batters in 33 innings. The Effingham senior was a first-team All-Apollo selection and will be pitching at John A Logan College.

P/SS - Jonathan Oliger, Sr., Mount Zion

Oliger was the workhorse for the Braves, pitching 38 innings and posting a 6-2 record. Oliger was named to Apollo Conferences' first team and after a successful season as kicker for Rose-Hulman's football team, he will also play on the baseball team.

P/SS - Meade Johnson, Sr., Mattoon

Mattoon's Johnson was a first-team All-Apollo pick after posting a 5-1 record with a 0.77 ERA. The senior was also strong at the plate, batting .397 with 18 RBIs and 20 runs scored. He will be playing for Heartland Community College.

OF/P - Evan Addis, Sr., Teutopolis

Addis gave Teutopolis' lineup an offensive punch with a .405 batting average and 25 RBIs. On the mound, the senior was just as effective with a 5-2 record with a 2.70 ERA. Addis will be continuing his baseball career at Lincoln Land Community College next year.

P/SS - Eli Hagerman, Sr., Okaw Valley

A first-team All-Lincoln Prairie Conference selection, Hagerman was strong on the mound, going 6-1, recording a save, and throwing a no-hitter vs. Cumberland. He had a 1.20 ERA over 40 innings and batted .400 with 25 RBIs.

HONORABLE MENTION

Dalton Addis, Sr., Tuscola; Greg Allen, Jr., Warrensburg-Latham; Kade Allen, So. Shelbyville; Kayden Althoff, Jr., Teutopolis; Logan Antrim, Sr., Effingham St. Anthony; Peyton Armstrong, Tuscola; Jacob Bailey, Mount Zion; Austin Bakert, Sr., Mattoon; Jayce Bertoldo, Sr., Eisenhower; Ty Brachbill, So., Shelbyville; Logan Brough, Sr., ALAH; Matt Brummer, So., St. Teresa; Joe Brummer, So., St. Teresa; Jack Buckalew So., Monticello; Dawlton Chupp, Jr., Monticello; Lucas Clapp, Jr., Meridian; Austin Clark, Sr., Meridian; Ethan Clark, Jr., Shelbyville;

Evan Cooper, So., Mount Pulaski; Coby Crafton, Sr., LSA; Drew Cripe, Jr., Cerro Gordo-Bement; Cole Cunningham, Sr., Tuscola; Dylan Cunningham, Sr., Effingham; Dylan Daugherty, So., Meridian; Grant Davis, Sr., Mount Pulaski; Parker Dixon, Sr., Shelbyville; Max Doris, Sr., Okaw Valley; Connor Durham, Sr., Argenta-Oreana; Jake Edmondson, Sr., Monticello; Beau Edwards, Jr., Arcola; Braden Fay, Sr., ALAH; Colton Fearday, Jr., Effingham St. Anthony; Keagan Ferguson, Jr., Lincoln; Evan Foster, So., Maroa-Forsyth;

Jaxson Grubbs, Jr., Maroa-Forsyth; Ethan Hamrick, Jr., Mount Zion; Alex Harshman, Sr., LSA; Gannon Harshman, Jr., LSA; Cooper Hekwine, Sr., Argenta-Oreana; Connor Henne, Sr., Warrensburg-Latham; Dane Herrington, Sr., Charleston; Wyatt Hilligoss, So., ALAH; Parker Hopkins, Sr., Warrensburg-Latham; Zach Kohler, Jr., Argenta-Oreana; Brock Lyerly, Sr., Argenta-Oreana; Michael Martini, Sr., St. Teresa; Josh McDevitt, So., Effingham; Drake McDonald, So., Shelbyville; Jakob McQuire, Jr., Okaw Valley; Chord Miller, Sr., St. Teresa;

Kadan Miller, Jr., Okaw Valley; Tyson Montgomery, Jr., Okaw Valley; Colton Musgrave, So., Tuscola; Kendall Pankey, Jr., Charleston; Patrick Pierce, Jr., Tuscola; Hunter Reed, Sr., Shelbyville; Mitch Ripple, Jr., Meridian; Dylan Roberts, Sr., Mount Zion; Seth Robertson, Sr., Shelbyville; Cale Roley, Jr., Okaw Valley; Andrew Rudolph, Sr., Monticello; Tristan Ruppert, So., Sullivan; Aiden Shonkwiler, Jr., Cerro Gordo/Bement; Dylan Singleton, Sr., Lincoln; Joey Sprinkle, Jr., Monticello; Jake Stewart, Fr., Sullivan; Casey Stickel, Jr., Taylorville;

Ben Tiezzi, Sr., Tuscola; Max Truex, Jr., Arcola; Mason Walker, Fr., Clinton; Evan Wermert, Sr., Teutopolis; Zach Wezel, Jr., Mattoon; Lane Whitney, Jr., Central A&M; Ethan Willoughby, Jr., Maroa-Forsyth; Joey Young, Jr., Warrensburg-Latham.

