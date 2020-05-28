Despite never playing high school baseball, Mattoon’s Coby Comstock headed to North Central College

MATTOON — Tennis was Coby Comstock's game in high school.
Comstock, a recent Mattoon graduate, finished in the top 20 in the state with his doubles partner Reese Bergstrom (now at DePauw and on the tennis team) his sophomore and junior years.
But Comstock, who has played both baseball and tennis since he was four, elected to pursue playing college baseball in early February. He recently chose North Central — an NCAA Division III program in Naperville — where he'll suit up next season.
“I had more passion to play baseball all these years,” said Comstock, who is primarily been a catcher. “It finally hit me that I wanted to play college baseball and so I was not going to play tennis this year but I was going to play baseball in this, my senior year.”
Comstock practiced with the Green Wave, coached by first-year coach Jarod Kiger, for the first two weeks before the COVID-19 put a delay on the season.
“We were looking pretty good and we had 11 seniors and were definitely going to be ready for the first game,” Comstock said. “I was really looking forward to playing at Busch Stadium this year (Mattoon was to play Clinton there last Sunday in an exhibition game).“
North Central also looked at Comstock for tennis, as did Northern Illinois (Division I in Dekalb), Illinois Wesleyan (Division III in Bloomington), Alvin Community College (NJCAA Division I in Alvin, Texas), Crown College (Division III school in St. Bonifacuis, MN) and Kaskaskia College (NJCAA Division I in Centralia).
Comstock and Bergstrom went 3-2 in 2018 and 2019 at state and were 19-6 and 23-5, respectively. They were the first doubles team to earn a spot in the top 20 at state since Magnus Wu and Austin Frank did in 2008 for the Green Wave. In 2013, Comstock won the Mattoon Summer Recreation tennis title for 11-12 year-olds and did again in the high school class in 2018.
“I had more drive to play baseball — it is more of a team sport and there is better atmosphere and you are surrounded by a bigger community, whereas tennis is more of an individual sport and everything is on you,” said Comstock, the son of Renee and Randy Comstock. “Just a month or so until spring sports started up is when I decided on baseball. I was going back and forth with each one, but I finally decided baseball.”
At first the Illinois High School Association just delayed the start of spring sports, giving Comstock hope.
“I was kind of thinking we would alright and get through the couple of weeks and everything would be fine,” said Comstock. “Then it came out the IHSA canceled everything just like that and it sucked for all of us. It was my one chance to play high school baseball and we knew we were going to have a really good year.”
Although Comstock didn’t play high school baseball, he has plenty of experience. He started in tee-ball, then played Mattoon Youth Baseball and Cal Ripken Junior Baseball, where his won the state championship when he was 12. He played on the Mattoon Babe Ruth all-star Baseball team when he was 14. He played for the Mattoon Hit-Men until he was 15. In 2017 he played for Toledo Post 264 Junior American Legion, coached by James Talley. In 2018 he played for Cumberland American Legion, coached by Adam Stultz, and last summer he played for the Illini Vets. This summer he is playing for the Champaign Recruits 18-and-under, coached by Parkland assistant coach Doug Earl (catching coach).
The Champaign team will play in a tournament at Cincinnati and two in the Indianapolis area.
In baseball Comstock had offers from Aurora University (Division III), Augustana College (Division III in Rock Island), Illinois College (Division III in Jacksonville), Monmouth College (Division III), Wheaton College (Division III), Crown College and North Central.
Comstock, who is also a utility player, visited Aurora, Augustana, Illinois College, Monmouth and North Central.
“I really chose North Central because I want to become a physical therapist,” said Comstock, a member of the National Honor Society. “They have an excellent program and none of the other schools had it to where I study more about the body instead of biology. I also like that the campus is about a mile long and two blocks wide. It is compact so you don’t have to walk 20-25 minutes. I liked all of the coaches from all of the schools. The North Central coaches were really accepting of me."
Comstock, who is majoring in exercise with an emphasis on physical therapy, said the North Central coaches liked the fact he is a utility player also, but said he would be primarily a catcher.
“I am a St. Louis Cardinal fan and once our game got cancelled I was really disappointed,” said Comstock. “I really like Yadier Molina (Cardinals catcher). Offensively he just tried to put the ball in pay and be a situation hitter. I like the fact it is the North Central Cardinals and their color is also red.”
North Central, a school with an enrolment of 2,700, is coached by Ed Mathey, who will be in his second stint there and in 15 years total (1994-2002 and 2015-present) is 370-244-2. He spent 12 years coaching at Northern Illinois. He has led the Cardinals to five consecutive College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin titles and had a 2017 College World Series semifinal team.
Comstock visited North Central twice and the second time he met all of the coaches and watched a practice.
Right now Comstock is working out with his brother Colton, who just completed his freshman year and also plays baseball. They play catch and hit off a tee.
North Central plays fall ball with scrimmages, practice and lifting, and then in February go on a trip to Florida to start the season.
PHOTOS: Mattoon vs. Charleston baseball
Contact Mike Monahan at (217)-238-6854. Follow him on Twitter: @monahanmikejgtc
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!