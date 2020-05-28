Despite never playing high school baseball, Mattoon’s Coby Comstock headed to North Central College

Comstock and Bergstrom went 3-2 in 2018 and 2019 at state and were 19-6 and 23-5, respectively. They were the first doubles team to earn a spot in the top 20 at state since Magnus Wu and Austin Frank did in 2008 for the Green Wave. In 2013, Comstock won the Mattoon Summer Recreation tennis title for 11-12 year-olds and did again in the high school class in 2018.

“I had more drive to play baseball — it is more of a team sport and there is better atmosphere and you are surrounded by a bigger community, whereas tennis is more of an individual sport and everything is on you,” said Comstock, the son of Renee and Randy Comstock. “Just a month or so until spring sports started up is when I decided on baseball. I was going back and forth with each one, but I finally decided baseball.”

At first the Illinois High School Association just delayed the start of spring sports, giving Comstock hope.

“I was kind of thinking we would alright and get through the couple of weeks and everything would be fine,” said Comstock. “Then it came out the IHSA canceled everything just like that and it sucked for all of us. It was my one chance to play high school baseball and we knew we were going to have a really good year.”