Flaten: Charleston's Ben Hess, Illinois' No. 1 pitching prospect, signs with Indiana University

Hess has been climbing the Illinois prospect list since his freshman season. Prep Baseball Report considers him the Class of 2021’s No. 1 prospect in Illinois. Hess now has a pitching coach (Josh Kauten from K’s Academy in Bloomington) and plays for Chicago’s Rake City developmental team, but his early days of learning the craft of pitching was spent on YouTube.

“I would watch a lot of slow motion videos of pitchers and look at their mechanics and I would record myself and compare my mechanics to theirs a lot and try to pick apart what they would be doing differently. I would go and look up drills on how to move better,” Hess said.

The results were nothing short of astounding as the 6-5, 205 pound right-hander grew into his body.

“I would say my freshman to sophomore year was really big for me, but from my 8th grade to sophomore year I gained about 15 to 18 miles an hour,” Hess said. “Those two years I went from the low 70s to about 91, 92 in my sophomore summer. It was definitely a big jump for me and I got up to 95 this summer.”

Hess lost his junior season with the Trojans to the COVID pandemic but he was able to get a full season with Rake City in the summer.