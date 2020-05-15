For Maroa's Ethan Willoughby, summer baseball is key for college recruitment after losing his spring season

Willoughby, who plays shortstop, third base and also pitches, has already received two Division I baseball offers — from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Ball State. His time with the Tigers puts him on a national stage. The Tigers are one of the Midwest's elite high-school summer league programs, featuring three former players selected in the last two Major League Baseball drafts. Willoughby is the only player on the roster from Illinois and he appreciates the chance of playing with the team.

"I feel very blessed to play down there and it is definitely an honor to play with the Tigers," Willoughby said.

For Maroa-Forsyth baseball coach Sean Martin, losing the season has impacted every member of team.

"A lot of people talk about the seniors and that they lost their season and some of those guys won't get to play again but those underclassmen will also lose a year of playing high school sports and a year of getting better," Martin said. "Some of those guys won't get to play this summer so when next year rolls around it is potentially a loss for everyone involved.

"A kid like Ethan, who is trying to get looks and get recruited and is limited to summer and a lot of tournaments are cancelled, that is something he can't get back. It's tough all the way around for everybody."