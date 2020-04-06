From a trip to state to the waiting game, Tuscola baseball players' season in limbo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TUSCOLA — Suddenly the prospect of not playing baseball for at least a calendar year is a reality that Logan Tabeling has to face.

Every spring and summer has been a time for baseball for Tabeling, a senior pitcher for the Warriors. He grew up around the program, first as a ball boy and now as the team's ace pitcher who is committed to Division I Wright State next season. He dazzled at state as a sophomore with 14 strikeouts in 7.2 innings pitched in a semifinals loss. Last season he was 9-0 with a 1.27 ERA, striking out out 126 in 60.2 innings of work.

This season, he and the rest of the Warriors wait to see if they have a season, which would begin in May as a result of schools being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tabeling's summer season is in jeopardy, too.