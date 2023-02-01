Hale: 'Losers' were biggest group of winners I ever coached

I have coached high levels of high school sports ranging from football, basketball to football. In every sport I have suffered a lot of losing and I have learned valuable life lessons from it.

But I have never learned the art of bowing out gracefully. I hate to lose.

I once coached an 0-24 baseball team at Decatur Eisenhower High School. Every day I kicked, clawed, bit and watched hundreds of YouTube videos to try and unlock the code to help those young men cross the finish line with a win. We never found the on switch, but let me make sure I say this to you in all honesty — there wasn’t one loser in the bunch.

That 0-24 team showed up every day and never missed one practice. I ricocheted baseball after baseball off their bodies during infield drills. We batted in the cages until our hands bled from blisters. In rain and cold, we fought and slogged through the horrible weather. When our spikes filled with mud, the kids would bring tongue depressors they stole from the school nurse so they could clean their mud-filled shoes.

They’d clean the mud out of their spikes and then beg me for another half hour of pop flies with mud dripping off their grinning faces. I’d shake my head and push myself to exhaustion in the hope one kid might find a way to catch a fly ball.

That year I got the diagnosis I was dying from kidney failure. I hid my disease from that 0-24 band of pirates. I thought it would be best to shield the kids from my prognosis and simply let nature take its course. I wasn’t going to burden a team with my calamity while we were fighting to score one more run than our opponents.

I threw myself into my medical treatments and then I threw myself into that baseball team. Losses began to mount in my life as the losses mounted in the right column of my team’s win-loss ledger. I kept getting sicker and my team kept racking up defeats. It was a place that was hard to describe and navigate.

Each day we worked together to try to spackle together a way to win. We played “little ball” — a lot of bunting and stealing in order to scratch a few meager runs across the plate. We’d lose 22-2, but that was better than losing 22-0.

We begged, borrowed and stole for runs, but it was never enough. It was like a canoe throwing itself against the rocks of a mountainous beach in a storm that had no ending.

Then, on a beautiful day, I was working with my first baseman and team captain on receiving “one hoppers” at first base. We were fielding ball after ball and then when we finished, he said, “How do you feel?” I looked at him and said, “I feel fine. Why do you ask?” My team captain, in a stone-cold tone, said “Your wife told me.”

I said, “Told you what?” That was all I could get out of my trembling mouth.

"I know you’re sick, Coach. Mrs. Hale asked me to look out for you and help you when I can.”

My team captain had set up a system of players keeping an eye on me, and he volunteered to swing the bat for infield drills. Each time I pushed him away he would push back. On the road at away games, my team would scream at me to drink liquids and remain hydrated during the games.

In the unceasing Illinois spring cold, we’d play many games with snow falling. After dialysis I would shiver in pain and my body would writhe in knots. Coaching became laborious and a constant search to find warmth and pain management. I would go to sit alone in the dugout and, suddenly, I’d hear a kid say, “Coach I’m gonna sit with you and keep you warm.” Each inning a player took a turn making sure I had a “cuddle buddy,” or that’s what I found out later they would call it. I’d have an arm wrapped around me and we’d talk about various life issues going on in their existence. I cherished each moment those “cuddle buddies” brought to my shivering soul.

I fell once getting the field ready for play. I raked, harrowed and dragged the field. I got wobbly and fell in the infield’s wet mud. Twelve faces were over me and I’ll never forget one player saying, “Coach, please don’t die.” I pulled myself up hugged them all and said, “Not today boys.” And I’ve never heard such deafening applause.

That team carried equipment they yanked out of my hand so I wouldn’t have to lift, met me at the field at 6 a.m. when they knew I was going to work the diamond to get it ready and prepared for play. They did homework in my room so I could help them. We broke bread together and we traveled Central Illinois’ bumpy roads on school buses with no shock absorbers. Then we fought until the end and threw ourselves into hopeless situations with hope in our hearts.

That Eisenhower Panthers baseball team taught me far more than I ever taught them. Every time a doctor, a specialist or a nurse informed me of dire news, I’d look up and smile knowing that my baseball team was modeling for me how to live and if need be, how to die.

They gave me peace when I thought the sand in my hourglass was running out and showed me we, as a family, could find more sand even if we had to pick it up a grain at a time.

A loser is someone who fails to achieve victory — a person who scores less than the victor in any contest. We all know what a loser is in our own way. Just let me tell you this, those men on that 0-24 team never lost a game in their lives.

