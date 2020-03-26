'I might not have a chance to get noticed in my senior year.' Eisenhower's Devin Wilder waiting on baseball verdict

“I miss practice," Wilder said. "I miss being there for hours a day, working. He helps us get better every time we step in the gym or on the field or anything. I feel like I shouldn’t just be sitting here. I feel like that’s not the work he’s put in or our team has put in for him."

Wilder plays all over the infield for the Panthers: First base, third base, catcher and pitcher. When a teammate makes a mistake, Wilder trots over to them with Hale alongside and they explain the error and how to get better.

It's investment beyond innings, even with a 1-51 record in two seasons as a starter.

“He never left my side. Ever. Ever," Hale said. "Think about that. Then he marched through this torrid hot summer to help these kids get better and helped me coach the team. You can’t put a price on a warrior like that. That’s why I thought we had an opportunity with our improvement to win more than one game, to compete and maybe win some conference games."