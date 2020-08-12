'It's a win-win,' Millikin Fall Baseball League will give high school players competition

DECATUR — Brandon Townsend has long considered the idea of running a fall baseball league for high school players. He's seen it done in communities like Peoria and Bloomington but it hadn't made it's way to Decatur — until now.
Townsend, the Millikin baseball coach and coach on the Decatur Commodores, saw an opportunity to organize a league for high school baseball players after the IHSA canceled its spring season last year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and moved the upcoming season from spring to a truncated summer season as a part of a new schedule unveiled to play all sports.
Townsend started making phone calls. He reached out to Maroa-Forsyth baseball coach Sean Martin, St. Teresa baseball coach JD Arnold and Mount Zion baseball coach Matt Smith to gauge interest.
“They said 100 percent they got the backing, they wanted to do it," Townsend said. "They love the opportunity for their guys. The feedback has been awesome. That just kind of motivated me even more to say this is a great opportunity. As long as we can safely do it within the guidelines, there’s a lot of excitement."
He was off and running with the Millikin University Fall Baseball League with games played at the new Workman Family Field — where the Commodores played in the summer. Registration opened on Aug. 10 and Townsend said more than 50 players signed up in the first two hours. Registration closes on Aug. 17 with the first games scheduled to be played on Aug. 30. The season runs through Oct. 4 with all games scheduled to be played on Sunday and some instruction from Townsend and Millikin baseball players happening prior. Cost is $75 per player.
Though Townsend said much of the scheduling depends on the number of players that sign up, he guesses teams would have a minimum of six games and a maximum of eight games. The Sunday idea worked with both his own schedule and the obligations of Millikin players and coaches who have fall practices as well as not interfering with IHSA schedules. According to the website, the league is requiring players to sign waivers for participation.
“It’s one day a week," Martin said. "It’s on Sunday afternoons. I don’t see one negative thing about it. I pushed as many kids as I could that way and it’s cheap. You can’t beat the price."
Townsend poured time into finding a way to put on a league in a safe manner that fell in line with rules set forth by the Illinois Governor's office and the Illinois Department of Public Health. Baseball and softball, according to the Governor's office, are considered low-risk sports and can be played right now while following IDPH guidelines.
Within all of that came a chance for high-school aged players to play baseball.
“It’s basically just trying to follow the guidelines from the state, from the CDC, from the IHSA and IESA," Townsend said. "We saw an opportunity where, within those guidelines, we can still provide opportunity in baseball because it’s a low-risk sport, according to the state. We can provide an opportunity for local teams to maybe get some exposure. Some of them haven’t played baseball in over a year because they’re not on a travel team, they didn’t get to play their season and they didn’t get to play their summer for some teams."
Martin was exploring the idea of setting up his own fall league before Townsend reached out. This, Martin said, is a better option.
“I think it’s a great idea," Martin said. "I think I’ve got 19 or 20 kids so far signed up. It’s not only a great opportunity to get some extra baseball in, but you get to play on Millikin's field and you get some schooling from their coaches and players. I think it’s a win-win."
Townsend said ideally, in the first year of what he hopes is an annual venture, that the league will have more than four teams; which appears likely. Teams will be comprised of between 10-15 players depending on the roster makeup of pitchers and position players. Importantly, though, he wants to keep high school teammates on one team if possible. Whether that be an entire team or groups of players on one team; i.e., a full team of Maroa-Forsyth players if possible or keeping a group of Mount Pulaski players on one team.
If that's not possible, that's just fine. But that kind of setup is appealing to St. Teresa sophomore brothers Joe and Matt Brummer.
“I think that will help it seem more real," said Matt Brummer, a third baseman, outfielder and pitcher. "… It will give us the atmosphere of what a real season kind of would be."
Said Joe Brummer, a shortstop and pitcher: “With our spring season being cancelled it's a great opportunity to actually play with people on our team and get used to playing with them."
The creation of the league comes at at a perfect time after high school athletes lost their entire spring season, and perhaps some of their summer season depending on their travel team's participation. On top of that, their next high school season has been moved to the summer.
This is a welcomed return to baseball for Matt Brummer.
“I feel it’s very important since we missed all of our freshman year," he said. "Now our sophomore year is being pushed back and it’s helping us be with everyone on our team and it’s helping us be ready for the little summer season that we’ll get."
