'It's a win-win,' Millikin Fall Baseball League will give high school players competition

“It’s one day a week," Martin said. "It’s on Sunday afternoons. I don’t see one negative thing about it. I pushed as many kids as I could that way and it’s cheap. You can’t beat the price."

Townsend poured time into finding a way to put on a league in a safe manner that fell in line with rules set forth by the Illinois Governor's office and the Illinois Department of Public Health. Baseball and softball, according to the Governor's office, are considered low-risk sports and can be played right now while following IDPH guidelines.

Within all of that came a chance for high-school aged players to play baseball.

“It’s basically just trying to follow the guidelines from the state, from the CDC, from the IHSA and IESA," Townsend said. "We saw an opportunity where, within those guidelines, we can still provide opportunity in baseball because it’s a low-risk sport, according to the state. We can provide an opportunity for local teams to maybe get some exposure. Some of them haven’t played baseball in over a year because they’re not on a travel team, they didn’t get to play their season and they didn’t get to play their summer for some teams."

Martin was exploring the idea of setting up his own fall league before Townsend reached out. This, Martin said, is a better option.