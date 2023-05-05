MAROA — Maroa-Forsyth is coming off a history-making baseball season and is off to another great start, but with a different cast of characters.

The Trojans went 32-3 and finished fourth at the Class 1A state tournament last year — Maroa's first state appearance since 1995.

Maroa only lost three seniors from that powerhouse team and are 20-3, but replacing an ace of the pitching staff like Jaxson Grubbs is a challenge for any team.

"Last year was a good season, no doubt," said Maroa-Forsyth baseball coach Sean Martin, who is in his 31st year of coaching. "If you know anything about baseball in high school, a lot of teams have one ace, but last year, we had two and that's usually the difference.

"You have two games in the regionals and two games in sectionals, so you know you can roll two guys out there like that. It makes a huge difference."

Martin said Grubbs — last year's H&R Area Baseball Player of the Year — had a "huge historical" year both on the mound and offensively.

"He was basically the (Shohei) Ohtani of our team last year," Martin said. "He was 10-1 and then he set school records in all kinds of offensive categories. So you know, that's basically like losing two players as opposed to one."

The good news for Maroa is the other ace — Evan Foster — picked up where he left off and with the help of two or three other pitchers, is helping dispatch opponents just like last season.

"We don't have the pitching we had last season, but with Evan leading the way and the other guys throwing strikes and getting outs, we're getting it done," Martin said. "We know Evan is going to give us seven innings, but then on the days he doesn't pitch, we have to make do and kind of tag team. It's been a challenge, but these guys have stepped up."

Foster and and his teammates knew things would be different coming into this season with the loss of three team-leading seniors. They were told by Martin from the get-go that the Trojans would have to find different ways to win this season.

The message has resonated.

"The first thing coach told us at the beginning of this year was to erase everything from last year. It's a new year," Foster said. "He said nothing that we did last year matters. He said it would be a challenge knowing that not every game was guaranteed. We've embraced the challenge."

Different approach, same results

Maroa-Forsyth has let its bats and defensive play do its talking this season in the absence of Grubbs. The Trojans' 8-4 win last week over St. Joseph-Ogden is a perfect example of how Martin has "managed" the team this year, according to Foster.

Knowing they didn't have their best arms going against one of the best teams in the region, the Trojans relied on their bats to take home the win.

"We really hit well that game," Foster said. "Our whole team stepped up."

The Trojans have score nearly nine runs a game this season, and have scored even more in their 21 victories (9.7 runs). Their .358 team batting average puts them among the best in the region.

Leading the way is Foster with a .459 average. His 34 hits are tops on the team. On his heels are Zayn Giles (.431), Andy Munjoy (.417) and Kaiden Maurer (.388).

"I think our success this year has come a lot from hitting," Foster said. "Regardless of who is pitching, when we do hit, we are very tough to beat."

Martin echoed that sentiment, saying that up and down the lineup, this year's team is just as strong or even stronger than the 2022 team in terms of hitting.

"We're probably a little stronger one through nine hitting," he said. "And defensively, I think we're a little bit better, or at least as good.

"It's a really nice mix of talent and they love playing baseball. That makes a big difference. When you've got a bunch of good kids that are into it, you don't have to worry about motivating them."

Going into Saturday's non-conference game at Marshall (11-10), Maroa-Forsyth has only three losses – one of those to powerhouse Lincolnshire Stevenson, a Class 4A school.

Martin said that was a game he took to fill a gap before his team's spring trip to Alabama. He knew the Trojans were outmatched, but playing a team of that caliber could only help.

The next loss came to a Pontiac team that has two NCAA Division I pitchers. Martin said the Trojans just weren't hitting well and fell 5-4.

Maroa-Forsyth then lost to Williamsville, which won the Sangamo Conference title by downing the Trojans 4-1 and going undefeated in conference play. Despite Foster striking out 14 batters, it was Maroa's only blemish in the Sangamo.

Momentum

Martin said he likes to stack the back end of his schedule with tough games to get his team prepared for postseason play. This year has been no different. The Trojans are currently on an eight-game winning streak and finish against teams with better than .500 records in three of their final five games, including Marshall, Warrensburg-Latham (18-5) and Mahomet-Seymour (22-3).

The Trojans are seeded No. 2 in the upcoming Pleasant Plains Sectional and will face No. 7-seed Tri-City/Sangamon Valley or No. 12-seeded Riverton in the regional semifinals on May 17 in Athens. A win would likely pit Maroa with a rematch against No. 2 Williamsville in the regional finals on May 20.

"We want to be playing our best baseball going into postseason play," Martin said. "It's going to be a tough road. It was last year. And you know, you have to have some breaks, too. You have to have some luck with a few breaks along the way."

