Maroa-Forsyth baseball's Ethan Willoughby commits to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville

MAROA — In the bio of Maroa-Forsyth baseball standout infielder Ethan Willoughby's Twitter page, he has listed a bible verse — Proverbs 16:3 — that talks about the formulation of a person's life plans.

The verse, "Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans," is important to the Willoughby, a Trojans senior who recently announced his commitment to play baseball with Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. After initially verbally committing to Illinois State University in August 2020, he reopened his recruiting over the summer.

"That is probably one of my favorite verses. God has a plan for everything and you've just got to follow his plan. Not everything is perfect and not everything always goes your way. There's always bumps in the road and I tell myself that every day and you just got to keep going and keep pushing," Willoughby said. "If you let yourself fall behind, then that's when you just lose. My philosophy is just to keep going, don't worry about everything and just work hard every day."

College recruiting during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic was a challenge for athletes with limited campus visits availability and having to make decisions with incomplete information. Many of those factors went into Willoughby's change in college.

"Honestly, the best answer for that was it's just it just wasn't the best fit. My family and I talked about it for a week-and-a-half," he said. "It was a hard decision, but it was just what was best for me. I feel like I did the right thing and I was just trying to do what's best for my career."

Willoughby's recruitment with SIUE, where he'll play on the left side of the infield at shortstop or third base, dates back to the days before he was seriously thinking about the possibility of playing baseball on the next level.

"I was in eighth grade when they reached out to me. It shocked me at first, but eighth grade was when I first took travel ball really seriously. It's been a long, long process with them," Willoughby said. "I went on a visit in eighth grade after a baseball camp. Came back on a visit last year and then went on another visit again after I decommitted from ISU. I just fell in love with it. I love the coaches. I've known them for what feels like my whole life. They are like fathers to me and it just feels right to be there and be with them."

