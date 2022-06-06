Maroa-Forsyth baseball's players and coaches look back at historic run to the Class 2A State Tournament

MAROA — As the three Maroa-Forsyth senior baseball players were finishing their post-game interviews following the Class 2A State Tournament third-place game against Columbia at Dozer Park in Peoria, pitcher and first baseman Jaxson Grubbs wanted to add one final thing.

Grubbs, along with senior catcher Rheys Sams-Moore and shortstop Ethan Willoughby, had just gotten off the field for the final time in their high school careers. The trio was instrumental in leading the Trojans to their most successful season in program history. The team won a program record 32 games and its first super-sectional, returning the Trojans the state tournament for the first time in 27 season. The team's fourth-place finish was its highest ever.

There was much to be proud of but Grubbs' mind was elsewhere. He was thinking that there should have been a fourth senior up there with them.

Their classmate and fellow member of the Trojans baseball team Cole Evans died suddenly in 2019, and his absence was still felt by Grubbs.

"We are missing one senior up here. Our best friend Cole should be up here with us and we miss him every day," Grubbs said. "We wish he was here and his dad told us to go get one for him our freshman year and so we did that."

Evans was a baseball fan and would have been on the team as an infielder for this remarkable ride this season.

"I'm thinking about him today and always — every year since he's passed, "Grubbs said.

In the team's remarkable extra innings comeback against Monticello in the super-sectional, Trojans head coach Sean Martin felt the team had some help from above — an "angel in the outfield," as he described it.

"I think we know who our angel in the outfield was. Cole would have been a part of this group and he would have been a big part," Martin said. "You can sit here and get some perspective. You can be upset about a game. You can be down about making an error or something, but we get to sit here and be a part of this. Cole missed out on this and it puts things in perspective."

Doing it both ways

The Trojans turned to Grubbs to throw in Saturday's third-place game and it is a role he is familiar with. Entering the state tournament, Grubbs was 11-1 with a 2.23 ERA, striking out 77 batters in 69 innings. Grubbs also hit .400 and from the clean-up spot had a team-high 50 RBIs. He hit his ninth home run of the season against Columbia, giving him the Trojans' single season record.

"Those are big shoes to fill," Martin said. "That's going to have to be two or three kids next year."

Martin has no doubt where Grubbs' year sits in Trojans history.

"I don't want to speak too early but I don't know if there's ever been another player in the history of our school that's done it two ways as good and be as productive as he has," Martin said. "We have had a lot of great players and obviously, we have had a major league player (1984 graduate Kevin Koslofski). For what Jaxson did on the mound and at the plate, I've never seen it. I've had a lot of good players that have had better offensive stats, but what he did both ways, that's pretty remarkable."

Grubbs said appreciated his coach's thoughts on his season, but said it was just what he needed to do this year.

"That was my goal this year, to throw a lot of innings, and I knew I was going to have to get it on the plate," Grubbs said. "I feel like I did that pretty well this year."

'Like brothers'

Willoughby and Grubbs will both continue on to play in college, Willoughby at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and Grubbs at Lewis and Clark Community College.

"This senior year has been special and it is special for everyone, but Jaxson and I have been like brothers since freshman year," Willoughby said. "He is going to be 15 minutes away from me for college so we will still stay in touch, but this year was very special. Coach Martin does a great job for all the kids and he always kept us working every day at practice. Today just wasn't our day."

Reid battles from No. 9 spot

Junior utility player and No. 9 batter Grant Reid had a strong postseason, getting two hits in the 2A state semifinal game against Richmond-Burton and keeping the Trojans alive in the eighth inning in the super-sectionals with a hit to set up leadoff batter Kaiden Maurer's walk off hit.

"Grant has a lot of confidence right now. He had that big base hit in the super-sectional. We were dead to rights and he has that big hit," Martin said. "He's feeling pretty good at the plate and he's been battling a little bit of a (back) injury most of the season. I think he's kind of finally starting to feel a little bit better."

Reid never stopped working during the season that could be frustrating at times.

"I'm happy for him because it's kind of been a little bit of a grind for him this year with this back," Martin said. "We knew he'd be one of our regulars and now that he's feeling better, he's back in there and he did a great job in the nine-hole."

'Pressure is a privilege'

Martin has led the Trojans for 25 seasons, making his first state tournament this season.

"It has been everything I thought it would be to get here. We had competitive games that we could have won. Those 2A regionals, we could have very easily lost the regional championship this year. Nothing is given and there are a lot of great schools that that get beat in the postseason that don't make it to state," he said. "This is a great learning experience and now we've got a taste of what this is and it can only help you for the future."

Martin said he hopes that taking that first bit of the apple will have those returning players eager for another and a return to state.

"There's a saying that pressure is a privilege and a lot of these kids got to experience pressure. This is pressure playing up here and it will change your game in a hurry," Martin said. "Unless you experience it, you won't know. You have to experience it and it is only a positive.

"You can't practice it or teach it or simulate it, you just have to be in it. That's why the teams that get here, they experience it and they kind of build off of that. When they come back next time, they kind of know what it feels like and hopefully we can do that."

