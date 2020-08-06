Maroa-Forsyth's Ethan Willoughby verbally commits to play baseball for Illinois State University

MAROA — With his high school baseball season canceled, Maroa-Forsyth sophomore Ethan Willoughby was concerned this spring about his recruiting future before he headed out to play summer ball with the Rawlings Tigers 16U in St. Louis.
But after a successful summer program that saw him play in 38 games, Willoughby's recruiting worries are over too as he announced Thursday that he was verbally committed to play baseball for Illinois State University.
I am super excited to announce that I have verbally committed to Illinois State University to play baseball. I would like to thank my family who have made so many sacrifices, my coaches and teammates, and God for the many blessings. #GOREDBIRDS @wallycrancer @Steve_Holm20 pic.twitter.com/wZggJnv4lb— Ethan Willoughby (@ethanwillougby_) August 6, 2020
"(Summer baseball) went well and it went a lot better than I thought it was going to be. I thought no one was going to be able to recognize me or see me and I thought it was going to be hard. It was perfect for how the situation turned out," he said. "I have to thank my program. They did a lot for everyone on the team, not just me, and they set up a recruiting page for the whole program and they put your name out that and that helped tremendously. It was weird, last summer we had coaches at our games and this year we obviously couldn't."
Willoughby fielded offers from Southeast Missouri State, Ball State and ISU, but it was the personal connection with ISU that made Willoughby choose the Redbirds.
"It was definitely the coaching staff and how they run their program. My dad, Troy Willoughby, graduated from there and he loved the campus," Ethan said. "He told me everything about it and we went for an admissions tour last week and I fell in love with the campus. It was so pretty and they have updated so much from when my dad graduated.
"My mom works at State Farm and she could come watch my games when she is done with work. That was definitely a big part of it, my parents being able to come watch."
Although Major League Baseball has had its problems with cancellations while starting the season during the pandemic, Willoughby's summer program was able to complete its season without a hitch.
"We played all of our games and we didn't have any canceled. We had one tournament cancelled but we were able to reschedule another one. We played 38 games and that's how many we would typically play in the summer in a normal season," he said.
Willoughby, an infielder, faced some of the most talented competition he's played against with the Tigers.
"Our coaches always put us in the best tournaments and so we are up against some of the best players in the world," he said. "We played some teams this year that were unbelievable with kids going to college all over in the nation. We played against some Power 5 kids and it was definitely an experience this year."
With high school baseball moved to the summer in the IHSA's modified schedule for the 2020-21 season, Willoughby can focus 100% on improving his skills now that his recruiting experience is done.
Said Willoughby: "(Committing to ISU) is definitely a stress reliever, that's for sure. Now it is just to continue to work harder and continue to get better everyday. I do workouts Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and I will continue to do that until baseball season gets here."
