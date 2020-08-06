Maroa-Forsyth's Ethan Willoughby verbally commits to play baseball for Illinois State University

"It was definitely the coaching staff and how they run their program. My dad, Troy Willoughby, graduated from there and he loved the campus," Ethan said. "He told me everything about it and we went for an admissions tour last week and I fell in love with the campus. It was so pretty and they have updated so much from when my dad graduated.

"My mom works at State Farm and she could come watch my games when she is done with work. That was definitely a big part of it, my parents being able to come watch."

Although Major League Baseball has had its problems with cancellations while starting the season during the pandemic, Willoughby's summer program was able to complete its season without a hitch.

"We played all of our games and we didn't have any canceled. We had one tournament cancelled but we were able to reschedule another one. We played 38 games and that's how many we would typically play in the summer in a normal season," he said.

Willoughby, an infielder, faced some of the most talented competition he's played against with the Tigers.