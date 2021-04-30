Midwest Umpire Classic raffle fundraising event set for Sunday

DECATUR — Decatur baseball umpires Antwane McClelland and Early West organized the Midwest Umpire Classic youth baseball tournament last fall that gave young athletes something to do during the pandemic.

McClelland and West are now organizing a second tournament to begin this July and will be holding a raffle and sponsorship event on Sunday at the the Knight of Columbus Hall (577 E North St in Decatur) at 11:30 a.m.

"I think the tournament was a big success because we have had a lot of people ask us about when we were going to start the tournament back up again," McClelland said. "We decided to wait until the different teams finished their seasons because (Early and I) are umpiring right now, so we have a pretty busy schedule."

McClelland and West kept costs low last year and borrowed equipment for the first tournament. They'll use the funds for new equipment at future tournaments.

The group sold 300 raffle tickets and will be announcing winners at Sunday's event along with prize and t-shirt giveaways.