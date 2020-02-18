Minor League umpire Jen Pawol of Decatur holding junior umpire clinic

DECATUR — In March, just as major and minor leaguers will be dusting off the rust at spring training camps, Jen Pawol will be doing the same right alongside.
Pawol is one of just two female umpires currently working the minor leagues. This spring training, she will be umping games at the Boston Red Sox training camp in Fort Myers, Fla.
“I’ll be on a six-man crew and it’s a phenomenal time for us as umpires to share information, study, work on our game and get ready for the season," Pawol said. "There’s nowhere we can work (pro baseball) outside of (pro baseball) so this is our time to get ourselves reset.”
Before heading out for spring training, Pawol, who lives in Decatur during the offseason, will be hosting a junior umpire clinic on Thursday at the Hitter's Count batting cages in Decatur for high school and college students interested in becoming an umpire. Pawol will cover signals, drills, plate mechanics, and basic rules for baseball and softball, and also touch upon other sport officiating as well.
“You don’t have to be an athlete to umpire at the youth level and if you can’t play competitively in a sport you can use your love of the game and stay on the field by officiating,” Pawol said.
Pawol played catcher for Division 1 Hofstra University and has been umpiring for 15 years, including becoming a DI softball umpire. She has spent the last five years in the minor leagues, where she was recently promoted to Class 1A-Advanced ball. Following spring training, Pawol will umpire in the 1A-Advanced Florida State League which features a Cardinals’ minor league team — the Palm Beach Cardinals.
“It is my fifth promotion in five years, which is the pace — you typically get promoted once a year if you are on track,” she said. “There are just three more (levels) to go — AA, AAA, and then the major league promotion.”
When umpiring at a new stadium, Pawol goes out of her way to make a good impression, something she hopes to instill with the clinic attendees.
You have free articles remaining.
“The first time I meet the manager and player, your first impression says a lot so my uniform is cleaned and pressed and I keep my head up high and I’m approachable and have a good personality,” she said. “I’m fit so I can do my job and I hustle, and before I even say anything, they can see I’m someone who works hard and hustles and wants to be there.”
Pawol and Emma Charlesworth-Seiler, the other female minor league umpire, have been very open about their positive experience in breaking down the umpiring gender barrier. Pawol said she hopes they will be joined by more women in the near future.
“Hopefully there will be two more (female umpires) in with some moves during the season,” she said. “There has been a lot of opening of eyes since Emma and I started working in the minors, and there has been a ripple effect. There have been many women applying for scholarships and attending umpire school just in the last five years.
“Attendance has really spiked. We keep telling people we have a great time and people are listening.”
Along with potential student umpires, Powal hopes to reach athletic directors looking for future referees and umpires.
“I’m really hoping to get some young people involved through the clinic and I hope that some athletic directors will come out,” she said. “I know they have a lot of games that they are responsible and I hope to feed the system here and get some young people connected.
For more information and to register for the clinic, go to evolve2excellence.com.
Matt Flaten's most memorable stories from 2019
Matt Flaten's most memorable stories from 2019
Here are some of my favorite stories in 2019, including some columns about trading card collecting, a look at the history of MacArthur and Mount Zion football games, a feature on Millikin receiver Jordan Smith and St. Teresa volleyball's state championship.
Everything I know about baseball, I’ve learned from baseball cards.
There are millions of people out there who have collected trading cards, but you can break them down into two types — those who sell cards and…
DECATUR — Jon Kidd remembered the game immediately.
Making a name: Former Shelbyville receiver Jordan Smith is rewriting Millikin football's record books
No matter what you call him, opposing teams will have former Shelbyville wide receiver Smith zeroed in on as the the Big Blue's biggest weapon.
NORMAL — It was the most important dig of Abby Robinson’s life.
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten