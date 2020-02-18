Minor League umpire Jen Pawol of Decatur holding junior umpire clinic

“It is my fifth promotion in five years, which is the pace — you typically get promoted once a year if you are on track,” she said. “There are just three more (levels) to go — AA, AAA, and then the major league promotion.”

When umpiring at a new stadium, Pawol goes out of her way to make a good impression, something she hopes to instill with the clinic attendees.

“The first time I meet the manager and player, your first impression says a lot so my uniform is cleaned and pressed and I keep my head up high and I’m approachable and have a good personality,” she said. “I’m fit so I can do my job and I hustle, and before I even say anything, they can see I’m someone who works hard and hustles and wants to be there.”

Pawol and Emma Charlesworth-Seiler, the other female minor league umpire, have been very open about their positive experience in breaking down the umpiring gender barrier. Pawol said she hopes they will be joined by more women in the near future.

“Hopefully there will be two more (female umpires) in with some moves during the season,” she said. “There has been a lot of opening of eyes since Emma and I started working in the minors, and there has been a ripple effect. There have been many women applying for scholarships and attending umpire school just in the last five years.