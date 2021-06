Mount Pulaski baseball advances to the state tournament for the first time in school history

NORMAL — The Mount Pulaski baseball team advanced to state for the first time in school history on Monday with an 11-1, five-inning win against Annawan-Wethersfield at the Class 1A Normal Super-sectional.

Mount Pulaski (21-1) will play the winner of the Carbondale Super-sectional between Farina South Central and Goreville in the Class 1A state semifinals at 1 p.m. Thursday in the same place as the Toppers' super-sectional win — Illinois State University.

Mount Pulaski won its second sectional title in school history with a 6-4 win against Milford on Friday. The previous sectional title came in 2004.

