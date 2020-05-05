Mount Pulaski baseball player Drew Martin has everything but the opponent

MOUNT PULASKI — The walls are lined with posters of various Martin kids' travel baseball teams. There's a red SIU flag hanging on the wall and netting draped throughout the Martin family farm shed in Mount Pulaski.
There's a lifted platform that operates as a pitching mound and a pitching machine inside the nets to make a full-fledged batting cage. Any break from baseball or softball can be had by getting shots up on the basketball hoop. It's essentially a mini sports complex about seven miles southeast of Mount Pulaski near Latham, Niantic and Illiopolis.
The other part of the sprawling shed in the country is dedicated to house farm equipment, but Mount Pulaski junior baseball standout Drew Martin is much more concerned with the side of the shed that has everything needed to stay sharp during a global pandemic. Well, almost everything. He doesn't have opponents inside the building or the competition of games.
Nice little bullpen in our machine shed this afternoon. Hopefully the season is underway sooner than later! FB, CH, CB, SL. <—— in that order. 2 of each. pic.twitter.com/Rj2m4RJ2HH— Drew Martin (@drewwmartinnn) March 28, 2020
Martin, a pitcher and shortstop for the Hilltoppers, started playing baseball when he was three years old and fell in love. As he kept playing, he kept pushing the numbers on the radar gun higher and higher. He almost always threw faster than his counterparts and baseball became more a game than a passion.
Enter the need for an at-home batting cage and mound, which came about around the time Martin was in fourth grade.
“At that time I wanted to play in college, and I do now," Martin said. "We figured that would help me get to the next level. In the summer I use it all the time. In the winter, it’s pretty cold out there and I’ll try to go out there, but I’m also in the middle of basketball season, too. That’s my little break from baseball."
Making the commitment to dedicating part of the shed to help with baseball and softball took an all-in approach for the family, but it's paying off. Doug Martin, Drew's father, said if his kids' passion for baseball or softball fizzled out, he figured he could have sold the cage and pitching machine outright.
That hasn't happened. Drew has turned into a star at Mount Pulaski who went 6-1 last season with a 0.85 ERA and a fastball that generally sits in the mid-to-high 80s and touched 89 last summer to go with a change-up and a curve ball. He also hit .465 with a pair of homers and 24 RBI to go with 29 stolen bases.
“I was hoping we’d get our money’s worth out of it," Doug Martin said. "Being way out here in the country like this, it’s a little easier to get the work in in the shed versus spending the extra time driving to Springfield or Decatur."
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Drew said he spends about an hour a day in the shed working on baseball with his dad or one of his two other brothers. In normal times, there's a bit of an open invitation to use the equipment.
This was supposed to be a strong season for the Hilltoppers, who advanced to a Class 1A sectional championship game last season, and for Drew. He said he has offers from Division I University of Milwaukee and Division II University of Illinois-Springfield, but had coaches interested in seeing him play in the spring, which will now turn to his summer season with the Decatur Commodores.
For now, he's missing an important time in the recruiting process.
“I don’t know if tedious is the right word, but I’d say it’s kind of like that if it is the right word for it," Drew said of missing his spring season. "I’ve had a couple schools that are supposed to come watch me and it’s just not getting to that. It’s over and over, it feels like. It’s just a broken record."
Drew realized he was on to something with baseball when he started getting into travel ball and was throwing harder than most of his teammates, and even went from a left-handed pitcher to a right because he had more velocity with his right arm. During roughly a four-year span, he started playing up a year with his travel team and still throwing as hard has if not harder than his teammates.
Mount Pulaski baseball coach Joel Washko heard of Drew pretty soon after he took the job in 2013 and saw Drew hold his own as a sixth grader against seventh graders and as a seventh grader against eighth graders. By the eighth grade, Washko knew exactly what was coming his way.
"By the time he was in eighth grade, you really knew there was something special because he had a live arm," Washko said. "I think the best thing with him is he has a really high ceiling. He's not one of those kids, and we've all seen it, where in junior high they dominate people and put up big numbers because they're just bigger and stronger than everybody else.
"You could just tell there was that ability to get better and better which is why his production has gone up as he's been through high school and he's somebody who will make a college very, very lucky."
For now, Drew will be in the shed doing as much as he can for a potential summer season and providing his parents a high return on investment from years ago.
“It’s an investment, but it’s paid off for us," Doug Martin said. "We took a chance, I guess, and it’s working out so far."
PHOTOS: Mount Pulaski beats Cerro Gordo-Bement last season
