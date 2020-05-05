Mount Pulaski baseball player Drew Martin has everything but the opponent

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Drew said he spends about an hour a day in the shed working on baseball with his dad or one of his two other brothers. In normal times, there's a bit of an open invitation to use the equipment.

This was supposed to be a strong season for the Hilltoppers, who advanced to a Class 1A sectional championship game last season, and for Drew. He said he has offers from Division I University of Milwaukee and Division II University of Illinois-Springfield, but had coaches interested in seeing him play in the spring, which will now turn to his summer season with the Decatur Commodores.

For now, he's missing an important time in the recruiting process.

“I don’t know if tedious is the right word, but I’d say it’s kind of like that if it is the right word for it," Drew said of missing his spring season. "I’ve had a couple schools that are supposed to come watch me and it’s just not getting to that. It’s over and over, it feels like. It’s just a broken record."