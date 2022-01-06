Mount Pulaski’s Drew Martin, the H&R’s Baseball Player of the Year, shares five takeaways from his season

MOUNT PULASKI — When Mount Pulaski ace pitcher Drew Martin took the mound against Tomahawk Conference rival Delavan on May 19, it was a start that will stick with him well beyond his high school career.
Seven innings later, Martin walked off the field the winning pitcher having not allowed a batter to reach base in a perfect game.
“I was going out there playing like it was any other start, trying to give my team a good chance to win. It was a conference game so that was pretty big too. I wasn’t really expecting to throw a perfect game,” Martin said. “It is going to stick with me and I will probably never have a chance to do that again."
The pressure was building for Martin as the innings progressed, but he didn’t let the pressure overtake him.
“I got to the fifth inning and it started to sink into my head that this could be a perfect game if I kept it up. In the seventh inning, I worked the first batter 3-0 and I was getting nervous that I was going to walk him,” Martin said. “I worked my way back and got him out. After that the last two outs were pretty fun.”
Martin is the Herald & Review’s Baseball Player of the Year after he led the Hilltoppers to their first trip to the Class 1A state tournament last season and fourth-place finish.
Here are four more takeaways from Martin’s senior season.
By the numbers
On the mound, the right-handed Martin posted a 7-0 record, allowing just 11 hits over 37 innings. He allowed four earned runs, giving him a 0.76 ERA and opponents batted 0.93 against him. From the plate, he batted .500 with five home runs and 28 RBIs. He had a .586 on base percentage and .985 slugging percentage while also stealing 19 bases.
“I felt like I had a really good sophomore year. Coming in, I was expecting to be able to give the team a chance to go in and dominate the other team as long as I attacked the strike zone,” Martin said. "I viewed it that I couldn’t take it for granted. I missed my junior year because of COVID and so this season, I wasn’t going to take anything for granted and I was just happy to be playing more than anything."
Pitch count limitation
Martin’s final win came in the super-sectionals against Kewanee Wethersfield-Annawan and with this year’s state tournament played in one day rather than two, Martin wasn’t able to throw again at state due to pitch count limitations.
“It was disappointing because I definitely would have given my team a really good chance to win if I could have been able to get out there and pitched,” Martin said. “But pitching in the super-sectional was just as good because I was able to get the team to state for the first time.
“Our goal wasn’t just to get to state, our goal was to win state but we at least we got to go and experience it.”
Long-term impact
Martin was one of just four seniors on the Hilltoppers, making the state experience one that could lead to sustained success for the team.
"Drew is a fairly quiet kid but he led by example for the younger guys. We had a lot of younger guys and we needed guys like Drew to show the guys the way," Mount Pulaski coach Joel Washko said. "I was incredibly proud of him for the career that he had and there are bright things for him in the future."
Martin will keep an eye on his old team in the spring and has high expectations for them.
“We will have a lot of returners and so the expectations will be a little bit higher next season,” Martin said. “ I wouldn’t be surprised if they were back again with Coach (Joel) Washko in the next year or two. I think our team will be remembered pretty well.”
The next level
After pitching for the Decatur Commodores last summer, Martin will be taking his talents to Heartland Community College this season.
“I’m very excited about it,” Martin said. “We go back there next week and we start practicing Jan. 10 and our first game is in February. College baseball will be different and I think it will be good for me.”
PHOTOS: Mount Pulaski baseball beats St. Teresa to win regional title
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 1 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 2 060721.JPG
Drew Martin 1
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 4 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 5 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 6 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 7 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 8 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 9 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 10 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 11 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 12 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 13 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 14 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 15 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 16 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 17 060721.JPG
Joel Washko
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 19 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 20 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 21 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 22 060721.JPG
Drew Martin 2
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 24 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 25 060721.JPG
Mount Pulaski team
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 27 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 28 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 29 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 30 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 31 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 32 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 33 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 34 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 35 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 36 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 37 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 38 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 39 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 40 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 41 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 42 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 43 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 44 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 45 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 46 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 47 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 48 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 49 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 50 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 51 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 52 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 53 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 54 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 55 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 56 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 57 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 58 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 59 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 60 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 61 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 62 060721.JPG
St T and Mt Pulaski baseball gallery 63 060721.JPG
