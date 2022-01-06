Mount Pulaski’s Drew Martin, the H&R’s Baseball Player of the Year, shares five takeaways from his season

MOUNT PULASKI — When Mount Pulaski ace pitcher Drew Martin took the mound against Tomahawk Conference rival Delavan on May 19, it was a start that will stick with him well beyond his high school career.

Seven innings later, Martin walked off the field the winning pitcher having not allowed a batter to reach base in a perfect game.

“I was going out there playing like it was any other start, trying to give my team a good chance to win. It was a conference game so that was pretty big too. I wasn’t really expecting to throw a perfect game,” Martin said. “It is going to stick with me and I will probably never have a chance to do that again."

The pressure was building for Martin as the innings progressed, but he didn’t let the pressure overtake him.

“I got to the fifth inning and it started to sink into my head that this could be a perfect game if I kept it up. In the seventh inning, I worked the first batter 3-0 and I was getting nervous that I was going to walk him,” Martin said. “I worked my way back and got him out. After that the last two outs were pretty fun.”

Here are four more takeaways from Martin’s senior season.

By the numbers

On the mound, the right-handed Martin posted a 7-0 record, allowing just 11 hits over 37 innings. He allowed four earned runs, giving him a 0.76 ERA and opponents batted 0.93 against him. From the plate, he batted .500 with five home runs and 28 RBIs. He had a .586 on base percentage and .985 slugging percentage while also stealing 19 bases.

“I felt like I had a really good sophomore year. Coming in, I was expecting to be able to give the team a chance to go in and dominate the other team as long as I attacked the strike zone,” Martin said. "I viewed it that I couldn’t take it for granted. I missed my junior year because of COVID and so this season, I wasn’t going to take anything for granted and I was just happy to be playing more than anything."

Pitch count limitation

Martin’s final win came in the super-sectionals against Kewanee Wethersfield-Annawan and with this year’s state tournament played in one day rather than two, Martin wasn’t able to throw again at state due to pitch count limitations.

“It was disappointing because I definitely would have given my team a really good chance to win if I could have been able to get out there and pitched,” Martin said. “But pitching in the super-sectional was just as good because I was able to get the team to state for the first time.

“Our goal wasn’t just to get to state, our goal was to win state but we at least we got to go and experience it.”

Long-term impact

Martin was one of just four seniors on the Hilltoppers, making the state experience one that could lead to sustained success for the team.

"Drew is a fairly quiet kid but he led by example for the younger guys. We had a lot of younger guys and we needed guys like Drew to show the guys the way," Mount Pulaski coach Joel Washko said. "I was incredibly proud of him for the career that he had and there are bright things for him in the future."

Martin will keep an eye on his old team in the spring and has high expectations for them.

“We will have a lot of returners and so the expectations will be a little bit higher next season,” Martin said. “ I wouldn’t be surprised if they were back again with Coach (Joel) Washko in the next year or two. I think our team will be remembered pretty well.”

The next level

After pitching for the Decatur Commodores last summer, Martin will be taking his talents to Heartland Community College this season.

“I’m very excited about it,” Martin said. “We go back there next week and we start practicing Jan. 10 and our first game is in February. College baseball will be different and I think it will be good for me.”

