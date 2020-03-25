Season with high aspirations on hold for Okaw Valley baseball team

McGill and Coleman are two of four seniors, along with Ethan Bartimus and Isaac Dickens, who are waiting to see if they'll play one more game on the Timberwolves' new field and in their high school uniform.

Most of the seniors, Coleman said, understandably don't like to talk about the potential of their final high school season being washed away. Coleman admitted he's not the leading expert on COVID-19, but his gut feeling, perhaps stirred with hope, is that by late-April an abridged version of the season can be played.

Coleman said he hopes he can experience a super-sectional run like the team made during his sophomore year. If not, he'll prepare for his next phase. He's talked with some Division III coaches, he said, about playing in college.

“It’s pretty hard to think about potentially not playing high school baseball again," Coleman said. "I talked to my parents about it quite a bit. You’ve got to take it for what it is. If that happens, just get ready for that next step in your life."