Some Decatur-area baseball and softball coaches see room for improvement in IHSA schedule

DECATUR — Baseball and softball coaches around the area have spent the last 24 hours digesting news of the new schedule for their high school season.
What is typically a spring season has been moved to a summer season with practices beginning on May 3 and games on May 17 before the season is scheduled to end on June 26.
That's six weeks of games with a limit of two events each week, though one of those events could be a doubleheader. That adds up, as the schedule tentatively allows, to be 18 games. Like all other sports, the status of a state series remains up in the air as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It's the shortest of all the seasons, which is part of what has some coaches irked about the schedule. Before the Illinois High School Association released the schedule, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker released guidelines that classified baseball and softball as "lower risk" sports — along with golf, cross country and tennis, each of which will happen in the fall, according to the new IHSA plans. Mount Pulaski baseball coach Joel Washko saw the news and anticipated playing baseball in the fall. That, though, was not the case.
The shortened season, combined with potential conflicts with travel programs, caps on games and the fact that the spring season was canceled last season doesn't sit well with some coaches.
“I felt badly for those kids who missed an entire season this year," Washko said. "It’s kind of like the message that your sports matter less than others. I think it’s pretty clear these moves were made to make football work. Look, I like football. I enjoy high school football. I want to see everybody get to play. I thought we’d get a little bit better of a draw than that."
Some coaches have proposed either outright flipping spring and fall sports or allowing baseball and softball a "split season" to be played between the fall and the summer in accordance with the new schedule. Tri-City/Sangamon Valley softball coach Brad Sturdy said a "split season" with some games in the fall and some games in the summer is appealing; play games in the fall, for two weeks into the summer and move into the postseason, if it is permissible.
“I think you’re coming off a season we didn’t get to have in the spring which at the time was very understandable because nobody knew what was going on," said Tri-City/Sangamon Valley softball coach Brad Sturdy, who sent a letter to the IHSA outlining concerns along with ways to modify the current schedule. "But when you come into this year, I think we’ve done everything we can to accommodate other sports.
"At the same time, we just kind of kicked the spring sports to after the school year, basically. Many times our seniors are done before that May 17, which would be the first day of games. We’d have seniors never play a softball game while they’re actually in school."
IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said the board considered moving spring sports like baseball and softball to the fall, but ultimately didn't.
“I think there was a concern about overlapping some sports with sports that would be out of their ordinary season," he said. "We implemented as many fall sports as we thought IDPH would approve, in other words sticking with a lot of individual and low-risk sports for fall.
“Granted, there could have been other low-risk sports in other seasons we could have potentially brought into the fall, but generally I think the board and our staff was hoping to permit all of our students across the state to have opportunities to participate in sports they ordinarily would within a certain time schedule."
Summer is typically a time for travel baseball and softball, where colleges do a majority of their scouting at talent-rich tournaments that don't interfere with their own collegiate season. The IHSA currently prohibits players from playing on school and non-school teams concurrently, though Craig Anderson said that could be addressed in an August board meeting.
“There is some reasonableness for our board to consider some exceptions to permit school and non-school activities in the same sport and possible coincide when ordinarily our bylaws wouldn’t," Anderson said. "That will be decided sooner rather than later."
Some travel programs, like the Decatur Commodores among others, have announced that they will postpone their own season until the high school teams finish their season — a welcomed sight to some coaches.
Sturdy knows the merits of the travel baseball and softball season. Under the current IHSA format, there would be a cap of two events or a maximum of three games a week. Travel teams play substantially more games than that, perhaps even over the course of one weekend. If there's no IHSA state series, Sturdy said, it'd be hard to convince a player to play for their high school team in lieu of at a travel tournament.
“Let’s say your school season is going to be six weeks of games with no postseason," Sturdy said. "I have no concept of why any kid would want to do that if they have an opportunity to play on their travel team at the same time. So how does that work. If there’s a postseason, would it be after June 29 and into July?
“I don’t know how I would tell a kid that we’re going to play these 12 games or 18 games at most and we’re not going to have a postseason, but we’d love to have you here when over the month of June you can play 25-30 games on a travel team against high-level competition. That’s a tough sell."
Maroa-Forsyth junior Ethan Willoughby, who recently received a scholarship offer from Illinois State University and plays on summer travel teams at a high level, said he would play both travel and high school in the summer, if the IHSA allows. He does have concerns, though, about pitchers on both high school and travel teams and how that relates to pitch count and injury prevention. But after a season was cancelled last year, Willoughby is eager to play for Maroa-Forsyth this year.
“I wish they would move it to fall just to keep summer where it was at and keep kids who want to play summer ball but I’m happy we have the season," he said.
Samantha Cockrell was supposed to begin her first season as the Okaw Valley softball coach last year, though the cancellation of the season means she won't actually coach a high school game until the summer. She'd like to see the limit of games be lifted, but overall is happy to be able to play, whenever that is.
She recognizes that some schools, including a few of her own players, will need to navigate the conflicting schedules between schedule and school, but wants to keep hope for her players, many of whom last last year.
“Overall, I’m just glad that we might get something," she said. "It gives some hope and something to look forward to, especially after this last spring practicing for two weeks and it kind of getting cancelled all together. My first reaction is, ‘Hey, at least they’re trying to get all the sports in this year."
Sturdy was one of "about 10 or 11" softball coaches he knows of to have sent the IHSA a letter outlining concerns and presenting alternative schedules.
“There are options out there," he said. "Hopefully in August when IHSA has their board meeting, they will address some of these things."
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
