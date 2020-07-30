Some Decatur-area baseball and softball coaches see room for improvement in IHSA schedule

“There is some reasonableness for our board to consider some exceptions to permit school and non-school activities in the same sport and possible coincide when ordinarily our bylaws wouldn’t," Anderson said. "That will be decided sooner rather than later."

Some travel programs, like the Decatur Commodores among others, have announced that they will postpone their own season until the high school teams finish their season — a welcomed sight to some coaches.

Sturdy knows the merits of the travel baseball and softball season. Under the current IHSA format, there would be a cap of two events or a maximum of three games a week. Travel teams play substantially more games than that, perhaps even over the course of one weekend. If there's no IHSA state series, Sturdy said, it'd be hard to convince a player to play for their high school team in lieu of at a travel tournament.

“Let’s say your school season is going to be six weeks of games with no postseason," Sturdy said. "I have no concept of why any kid would want to do that if they have an opportunity to play on their travel team at the same time. So how does that work. If there’s a postseason, would it be after June 29 and into July?