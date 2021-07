St. Teresa baseball coach J.D. Arnold stepping down to coach Mount Zion baseball

DECATUR -- St. Teresa baseball coach J.D. Arnold is stepping down to lead Mount Zion's baseball program next season.

"I want to thank St. Teresa for giving me the opportunity to be their head coach. It was a really difficult decision for me to leave," Arnold said. "We were starting to have some success there and there will be success in the next few years there. Whoever takes over that program will have a lot of wins over the next few years. It was a good opportunity for me to make the move over there. It only comes around once, so I couldn't pass it up."

The Bulldogs were 10-12 last season and lost to Mount Pulaski in the regional championship game. This past season, the Braves were 15-8, 5-2 Apollo and advanced to the regional finals, where they lost to Chatham Glenwood.

Arnold moves from Class 1A baseball with St. Teresa to Class 3A with Mount Zion.

"At the 1A level, teams will have one good pitcher and maybe two. At 3A, you are going to see about three or four good arms as well as maybe five or six legitimate good baseball players on a roster," Arnold said. "They are going to have a solid baseball roster. Their bottom third of the lineup won't be guys who are just going out to play baseball. They are going to want to go out for the team and possibly play some college baseball. The rosters and the lineups are solid 1-9."

Arnold, who will continue to coach the 16U Decatur Commodores team, becomes just the fourth Mount Zion baseball coach since the program began in 1969-70.

"There are a lot of good coaches that came before me -- Ed Neighbors, Ben Davis and Matt Smith -- and I just hope that I can fill their shoes. I hope we can have that same level of success moving forward and keep the ball rolling for Mount Zion baseball," Arnold said. "I'm excited for the new challenge moving forward. It is a bigger class and bigger schools that we are going to play and so it is a different type of competition on the high school level. Getting to work with a whole new set of kids is a challenge too."

