St. Teresa baseball team awaiting green light to get back on the field

“Ever since I was five, I always played baseball," Hogan said. "That was one of the first sports I played. Usually I play summer baseball, but last summer, obviously, I didn’t because I wanted to focus on getting back with my ankle, I was looking forward to it because I haven’t played baseball in over a year. This is my last year playing it. I was all excited and ready for it and the news hit me, like, dang, this is crazy.

“I try to avoid thinking about it. I don’t want to get down about that. I try to look at the good stuff about it. Everything happens for a reason so hopefully this turns back around."

Hogan has a 9-year-old brother to play catch with, but there's not much long toss happening, and has been working out as much as he can. Jacob Bryles, another senior for the Bulldogs, has been doing much of the same, but knows his arm won't come back until the team can get back together to practice, if that happens.