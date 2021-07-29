 Skip to main content
St. Teresa hires former coach Jim Stewart to coach baseball team

  • Matthew Flaten

See game action from the St. Teresa vs. LSA baseball regional semifinal. 

DECATUR — St. Teresa announced it has hired former baseball coach Jim Stewart to once again coach the program.

Former St. Teresa baseball coach Jim Stewart is returning to the Bulldogs.

Stewart replaces J.D. Arnold, who coached the Bulldogs six seasons before taking the Mount Zion baseball coaching job earlier this month.

Stewart, a St. Teresa alum, preceded Arnold as coach of the Bulldogs. He coached St. Teresa from 2000 to 2014, compiling a record of 297-154 with five regional titles, four conference titles and two sectional titles. Stewart also went 47-37 in three seasons at Maroa, taking the Trojans to state in 1995 — his first season as coach.

The Bulldogs were 10-12 last season and lost to Mount Pulaski in the regional championship game.

