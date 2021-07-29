St. Teresa hires former coach Jim Stewart to coach baseball team

DECATUR — St. Teresa announced it has hired former baseball coach Jim Stewart to once again coach the program.

Stewart, a St. Teresa alum, preceded Arnold as coach of the Bulldogs. He coached St. Teresa from 2000 to 2014, compiling a record of 297-154 with five regional titles, four conference titles and two sectional titles. Stewart also went 47-37 in three seasons at Maroa, taking the Trojans to state in 1995 — his first season as coach.