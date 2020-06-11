Sullivan's Dalton Rogers overcomes diabetes, continues to play baseball at Dominican University

It took Rogers until late January before he was close to being back to his normal weight. He now weighs 180 pounds.

Baseball Practices sometimes were four hours, Rogers, a pitcher, said.

“We would usually have two hours for pitchers in the gym and the pitchers would work out with batters,” said Rogers. “We would go to the complex, which was nearly a full field and about 15-30 minutes away and do fielding drills as we don’t have a field on campus. We would practice at Trinity High School and our games are played at Schaumburg at the Independent Frontier League stadium (Boomers Stadium). I have not seen it yet because of the pandemic.”

Hardman will be in his 10th season at the Division III school of 2,990 that competes in the 13-team Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference) and was 7-6 in the season shorted by the COVID-19. The Stars won their last three games all in the Florida Coast Spring Training Tournament, beating Franciscan University (Steubenville, Ohio) 13-5 and 14-5 and downing Penn State Behrend (Erie, Pa.) 8-3.