Sullivan's Dalton Rogers overcomes diabetes, continues to play baseball at Dominican University

SULLIVAN — Dalton Rogers, a 2019 graduate of Sullivan graduate started his freshman year playing fall baseball at Dominican University in River Forest, Ill. — like most other student athletes.
It all changed around the time Rogers turned 19 years old on October 3 when he began to lose weight. In a seven-week time the normally 175-pound right-handed pitcher lost 25 pounds.
“At first I thought it was my diet and I also could not gain any weight lifting,” said Rogers. “I was losing muscle. I was skipping meals or I didn’t have time so I started to eat more, but I didn’t gain any weight.”
Rogers is a bio-chemistry major with an emphasis on pre-med and earned his nursing aid certificate before his senior year at Sullivan.
“I thought it could be diabetes, but didn’t know for sure,” said Rogers. “I knew a little bit about it. I found out I had diabetes the day before Thanksgiving at a hospital. We only had a week and a half left before winter break.”
He was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. Though he was scared, he understood how to deal with it.
“I was both a little relieved and scared when I found out what I had,” said Rogers, whose parents Troy and Kari Rogers came up to the hospital and enjoyed Thanksgiving in the cafeteria. “I knew what was wrong. It was overwhelming the first few days.”
Rogers said they gave him insulin right away and his blood sugar level went down. He stayed a few days in the hospital for observation to make sure the levels stayed down.
“The shots were not terrible,” said Rogers. “Most of the time it didn’t hurt. I got an insulin pump and a monitor for my blood sugar level in late January,” said Rogers. “Once I got the insulin pump and monitor I didn’t’ have to remember to bring my insulin (for shots) to bring it around and take shots or take a shot at restaurants.”
Now Rogers uses the insulin pump when his blood sugar monitor says it is too high.
“The monitor tells me if my carbohydrates or blood sugar level is too high,” said Rogers. “If I don’t know how much is in what I am eating I estimate and I am pretty good at that. If I am over the goal it will give me more insulin.”
Despite going through Type 1 Diabetes while as a Division III baseball player before the coronavirus pandemic stopped sports, Rogers maintained a 4.0 grade point average in both semesters.
“I had to stay focused on school and baseball and had to get used to my diabetes quick,” said Rogers, who works at a nursing home currently. “I did my work as soon as I got it and didn’t procrastinate. For baseball we had a study table. I would get a lot done at home and there. The study table brought our team together and coach (Steve) Hardman definitely mentioned how important it is to get good grades.”
It took Rogers until late January before he was close to being back to his normal weight. He now weighs 180 pounds.
Baseball Practices sometimes were four hours, Rogers, a pitcher, said.
“We would usually have two hours for pitchers in the gym and the pitchers would work out with batters,” said Rogers. “We would go to the complex, which was nearly a full field and about 15-30 minutes away and do fielding drills as we don’t have a field on campus. We would practice at Trinity High School and our games are played at Schaumburg at the Independent Frontier League stadium (Boomers Stadium). I have not seen it yet because of the pandemic.”
Hardman will be in his 10th season at the Division III school of 2,990 that competes in the 13-team Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference) and was 7-6 in the season shorted by the COVID-19. The Stars won their last three games all in the Florida Coast Spring Training Tournament, beating Franciscan University (Steubenville, Ohio) 13-5 and 14-5 and downing Penn State Behrend (Erie, Pa.) 8-3.
“We were in Florida on our Spring Break baseball trip and found out Thursday that our season was canceled,” said Rogers. “We were able to play our games (two on March 13 and one on March 14) and were lucky to do that. It (the entire trip) was a lot of fun. It was a different atmosphere. We were playing for fun and we ended up winning the last three. I was really happy for the seniors to win their last games.”
Rogers pitched two innings in Fort Pierce, Fla. on the junior varsity team and struck out five batters. It was his only appearance in the season.
“We got back Saturday night and had unit the following Sunday to leave our dorms,” said Rogers. “The school extended their Spring Break a week and then started online classes. I only had one Zoom class. Most of it was online lectures or reading we had to do. It was nice to finish on our own time as some professors would move the time to midnight. Each professor was different.”
Other than working Rogers currently is doing workouts and keeping in shape while home in Sullivan.
“We made a mound out of wood and outdoor carpet with the pitching rubber also,” said Rogers, who throws a fastball, slider, and change-up. “So, I am doing pitching workouts.”
At Sullivan, Rogers was a two-time second team all-Central Illinois Conference player. In his last three years he was 5-9 with 29 appearances, 97 1/3 innings pitched 54 earned runs for a 3.88 earned run average with 51 walks and 97 strikeouts. Last season, despite hitting .227, he led the team in runs batted with 14 and only struck out seven times. He led the Redskins as a junior in batting with a .368 average. His fielding percentage was .854 (152-178) (when he didn’t pitch he played in the field).
Currently the school is pushing to have face-to-face classes in the fall, but nothing has been decided yet.
“We used to play one fall game against a Junior College, but now we can’t do that,” said Rogers, who said his change-up is getting better. “We will also have to drive ourselves to the field because of restrictions and there will be other changes as well.”
Rogers admits is has been crazy first year in college.
“Hopefully things are normalizing and we can get back to ‘Normal’,” said Rogers who had this advice for people with diabetes. “Just keep your head up. It sucks, but you will get through it.”
