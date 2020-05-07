Thrown a curveball: With the spring cancellations, Teutopolis baseball lost the chance to repeat as state champions

TEUTOPOLIS — Justin Fleener has seen it all in this 19 seasons coaching the Teutopolis baseball team. He has a 517-119-4 career record, guided eight teams to the state tournament and captured four state titles, including a Class 2A championship last June in Peoria.
The Wooden Shoes were set to defend that title this spring in what would have been Fleener's 20th season as coach. Instead, the team had two weeks of practice under their belts when spring sports were first suspended and eventually cancelled.
"We were able to get outside a few times and I think we were looking good. I thought our arms look really good and I thought they looked really good in the batting cages. There were a lot of line drives coming right back at me. I was really looking forward to seeing these guys' season progress," Fleener said. "But I didn't foresee this coming and having the whole season cancelled. We were in baseball mode planning for the season and then the cancellations started happening boom, boom, boom."
The spring cancellation took away the Shoes' chance to repeat as Class 2A state champion this season.
"It was disheartening with all the work that the team has put in," Fleener said. "I was optimistic that we would be able to have a season. Even until the very end when the IHSA had their final meeting, I hoped that something was going to be able to come about from that."
Mitch Hemmen, winning pitcher in the state championship game, thought the team looked promising as spring training began.
"I remember from last year, we didn't have a lot of the basketball boys for a while but they were able to join us earlier this year. We were hitting the ball well and we had some pretty good pitching," he said.
Although their spring practices were limited, the players' confidence was through the roof as returning champions.
"Everyone at practice was talking about how we were going to go undefeated, kind of jokingly," said senior Mitch Hardiek. "We were looking pretty good and hitting line drives at coach in batting practice. Everyone sort of thought we had a good chance of making it back to state."
The team had six seniors returning and Fleener's son, Luke Fleener, was a senior on Louisville-North Clay baseball team and is committed to play at Greenville College next season.
"Not only did I have six seniors I was coaching but I also had one I was living with that had to take this news that he wasn't going to be able to play his senior season. It was tough and to have the season pulled out from under you, it hurts," Justin Fleener said.
The seniors were eager to prove that they could repeat and build upon last year's success.
"That is probably the main reasons that we wanted the season so bad because we wanted to go out there and prove again that we were still there and we weren't going anywhere. We had all the talent in the world to get back there but we just didn't get the chance," Hemmen said.
Hemmen will continue his baseball career at John A Logan College next season and Hardiek, along with senior teammate Trenton Schwerdt, will play for Kaskaskia College. Senior players not already signed with a college have lost out on important recruiting opportunities this spring.
"A couple college coaches had reached out and wanted to get out and watch us play this spring. There could have been some opportunities for coaches to get out and see our seniors play," Justin Fleener said.
Both Hardiek and Hemmen are glad they committed before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
"Now it is a kind of a big deal because I don't have anything to show my talents this spring so getting it out of the way after the fall season was a lot bigger than I thought it would be," Hardiek said.
In the statement the IHSA provided when they cancelled spring sports, they mentioned the eventual possibility of senior games to bring some type of closure to the season. The Teutopolis seniors would relish the chance to take the field one last time but the loss of the season has the players appreciating last year a little differently.
"Obviously I would take the chance to play with my teammates one more time. If that is an option, I would be excited about it," Hemmen said. "If we had to go out, this is probably the best way. We know we accomplished our goals and we don't have a sour taste in our mouth. It does make (last season's title) a little better."
Said Hardiek: "Last season has become more important to me. It has made it more exciting for me. That was my last game of high school baseball and we went out on top."
PHOTOS: Teutopolis beats Pleasant Plains to win Class 2A baseball championship
