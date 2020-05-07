Thrown a curveball: With the spring cancellations, Teutopolis baseball lost the chance to repeat as state champions

"It was disheartening with all the work that the team has put in," Fleener said. "I was optimistic that we would be able to have a season. Even until the very end when the IHSA had their final meeting, I hoped that something was going to be able to come about from that."

Mitch Hemmen, winning pitcher in the state championship game, thought the team looked promising as spring training began.

"I remember from last year, we didn't have a lot of the basketball boys for a while but they were able to join us earlier this year. We were hitting the ball well and we had some pretty good pitching," he said.

Although their spring practices were limited, the players' confidence was through the roof as returning champions.

"Everyone at practice was talking about how we were going to go undefeated, kind of jokingly," said senior Mitch Hardiek. "We were looking pretty good and hitting line drives at coach in batting practice. Everyone sort of thought we had a good chance of making it back to state."

The team had six seniors returning and Fleener's son, Luke Fleener, was a senior on Louisville-North Clay baseball team and is committed to play at Greenville College next season.