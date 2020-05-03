WAGNER: Handing out area and county Player of the Year "what if" baseball awards

Dozer Park in Peoria won't be the two-day home to Class 1A and 2A high school baseball teams. Joliet Route 66 Stadium won't host a total of eight baseball teams from Class 3A and Class 4A.
Instead, the season will be reduced to "what ifs" and seniors across the state won't have their final season as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic that has canceled IHSA spring sports state championships.
It's understandable, but leaves many questions. The Herald & Review won't issue Player of the Year or Coach of the Year awards for any spring sports. Our running list will instead be reduced to "season canceled" in every reference for the future.
But we can still wonder who would have walked away with those awards had the season been played. For the most part, we have a body of work to determine who could have won those awards had the season been played and they remained healthy.
It's a guessing game, but there are plenty of options to chose from. Of course, it doesn't account for the breakout player who took a leap from last season.
Area Baseball 'What if' Player of the Year
Logan Tabeling, Sr., P, Tuscola
He's been one of the top pitchers in the area for years and really established himself as an ace as a sophomore at the state finals in Peoria. He only got better last year, going 9-0 with a 1.27 ERA and striking out nearly everyone in his path — 126 if them in 60.2 innings.
It's not hard to imagine he would have been better this season. Tabeling, who is committed to Wright State, added a change-up to his arsenal to give him three effective pitches and has only added strength in the offseason and through the fall as a quarterback for the Warriors.
Tuscola lost a good bit of offense off of last season's sectional championship team, but Tabeling has the stuff to take the ball in a big game and deliver.
Other candidates:
Drew Martin, Jr. Mount Pulaski
He was key in leading the Hilltoppers to a sectional final game last season and was 6-1 with a 0.85 ERA while hitting .456 with a couple of homers and 24 RBIs. He also stole 28 bases. Martin did a little bit of everything. The good news? He'll have a senior season to pick up where he left off two years ago.
Brennyn Cutts, Jr., Cumberland
Another player who really broke out as a sophomore for a good Cumberland team under coach Mark Jackley. Cutts hit .456 last year with six homers and 32 RBIs and dominated as a pitcher with a 0.63 ERA and 62 strikeouts. He's verbally committed to play at Indiana State.
Cutts did it all for Cumberland as only a sophomore. He hit .459 with six homers and 32 RBIs. He dominated on the mound with a 0.63 ERA and 62 strikeouts in head coach Mark Jackley’s first year with the Pirates.
Mitch Hemmen, Sr., Teutopolis
T-Town would have been loaded again, and at this point it's hardly a shock to see the Shoes trample their way through the postseason and to Peoria. Picking a winner out of Teutopolis is hard because there are so many options, but Hemmen was the top pitcher last season with an 8-0 record and a 1.25 ERA who also hit .330 with five homers and 32 RBIs.
Lucas Otto, Sr., P/3B/1B, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
ALAH’s do-it-all player hit .394 with three homers and posted a 0.78 ERA on the mound with 94 strikeouts in 48.1 innings last season.
Macon County Baseball 'What if' Player of the Year
Nash Mose, Sr., Mount Zion
He was a steadying force for a Mount Zion team that struggled as a whole last season. The Braves were poised to be better this year, and one county coach thinks they would have been "the best team in the county."
Mose would have been a huge reason for that. He's verbally committed to Lake Land next season and struck out 60 batters in 40.1 innings last year with a 3.64 ERA. Mount Zion is too formidable of a program to have a down season too often and with a strong pitcher in most, who could have taken the ball in a fair amount of Apollo Conference games, the Braves would have been much better this year.
Other candidates:
Gannon Harshman, So., LSA
He was a breakout performer for LSA last season both on the mound and as a hitter. It's reasonable to think he would have taken another big step this season after hitting .458 last season with a .604 on-base percentage and 13 extra base hits. On the mound, he struck out 63 batters in 43 innings.
Harshman physically looked like a senior from the second he walked onto a diamond last year and didn't miss a beat for an LSA team that lost by one run in the Class 1A regional championship game. He'll be around for a while and will likely be a candidate to win this thing for his final two seasons at LSA.
Brendan Taylor, Sr., Warrensburg-Latham
Taylor is a steady catcher for the Cardinals and a threat at the plate. He hit .474 with a .581 on-base percentage with 10 doubles, a triple and a home run last season.
Ethan Willoughby, So., Maroa-Forsyth
A rising star in both the area and Macon County. He had a Division I offer from Ball State just before his sophomore year and has picked up another from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. He would have had a bigger role this season for the Trojans.
A look through the years at longtime Argenta-Oreana baseball coach Tom Saunches
6Saunches.jpg
Tom Saunches
Saunches_Tom 3 6.19.14.jpg
Tom Saunches
Saunches
saunches boland aowlbase 05222015.jpg
HEYWORTH ARGENTA-OREANA BASEBALL
Tom Saunches
Tom Saunches
Tom Saunches
Tom Saunches 2
Tom Saunches
Tom Saunches
Tom Saunches
Tom Saunches
Tom Saunches
SAUNCHES, Tom - (mug).jpeg
Big Hitters
Saunches_Tom 1 6.19.14.jpg
Tom Saunches 1
_KJH0046.JPG
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!