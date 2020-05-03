WAGNER: Handing out area and county Player of the Year "what if" baseball awards

Cutts did it all for Cumberland as only a sophomore. He hit .459 with six homers and 32 RBIs. He dominated on the mound with a 0.63 ERA and 62 strikeouts in head coach Mark Jackley’s first year with the Pirates.

Mitch Hemmen, Sr., Teutopolis

T-Town would have been loaded again, and at this point it's hardly a shock to see the Shoes trample their way through the postseason and to Peoria. Picking a winner out of Teutopolis is hard because there are so many options, but Hemmen was the top pitcher last season with an 8-0 record and a 1.25 ERA who also hit .330 with five homers and 32 RBIs.

Lucas Otto, Sr., P/3B/1B, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

ALAH’s do-it-all player hit .394 with three homers and posted a 0.78 ERA on the mound with 94 strikeouts in 48.1 innings last season.

Macon County Baseball 'What if' Player of the Year

Nash Mose, Sr., Mount Zion

He was a steadying force for a Mount Zion team that struggled as a whole last season. The Braves were poised to be better this year, and one county coach thinks they would have been "the best team in the county."