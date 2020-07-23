Watch now: Decatur Commodores are building on the success they've had

“It was great to get to coach them but every game that I watched with them I was thinking that I wished we would have had a spring season because we would have been pretty good,” he said. “They played at a high level and (as freshmen) they weren't overmatched at all and so I think playing at the Class 1A level at St. Teresa, they are definitely going to shine next season.”

Golladay platooned at catcher for the Commodores and enjoyed getting to catch for Parker.

“I switch off every other game with our other catcher (Rochester’s) Tyler Gade and so we get some rest but our pitching is great. I loved catching for Parker, he's a great kid and he always hits his spots,” Golladay said. “We all bonded really well this season. We all joke around but when we needed to win, we meant business.”

The team chemistry entering the season was a question point for Arnold but a brief training camp brought them together.