Watch now: Eisenhower baseball team is young, has a new home and is dedicated to community service

DECATUR — Some have jokingly called it "Wrigley East." For others, it is just "The Hill." For Eisenhower's baseball team, it is the team's new home at the Johns Hill Baseball Field.
Practices are underway for the young team of Panthers, who lost their season last year due to the COVID pandemic. Senior Jayce Bertoldo is excited to be back after the long time away.
"In my junior year, I didn't know if was our last practice. (Head coach Kevin Hale) told everyone that the pandemic was getting wild and we were going to start hand sanitizing and washing our hands. Then we didn't have another practice," Bertoldo said. "I hit a little bit (during the pandemic) and I would play catch every day with my dad and anyone I could. I stayed active and played as much as I could. I was so happy to have a senior season."
Bertoldo and pitcher Malik Hackney are Hale's two seniors. Hackney will lead the pitching staff that has potential.
"I have some strike throwers. Junior Brayden Thomas could be something special. He's a lefty and Malik will be our workhorse. Malik will throw strikes and I think we will scare some teams in the Central State 8," Hale said. "Malik throws a fantastic slurve, which is a curve and a slider together. He's also really developed a changeup this year. He didn't have any confidence in it when we first started. It has taken him a long time to believe in it but in the Central State 8, if you just throw fastballs, you won't be around for very long."
Eisenhower's season will consist of 10 games against CS8 opponents, with two games each week — on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"We have a field that Decatur can be proud of and they did exceptional job," Hale said. "It is first class. I think it is why our numbers were so good this year. We have a really good freshmen crew that has really put life into the program because we were hurting for numbers. They saw a benefit to play at such a wonderful facility. It matters when you go someplace and you feel a sense of pride. These players are really proud of it."
At Monday's practice, the Panthers celebrated another important aspect of their season « community service. Past seasons have seen the team play for groups such as the Decatur Fire Department, along with conducting drives for local food pantries. This season, Eisenhower will be playing for the Decatur Police Department. At Monday's practice, sergeant Shawn Guenther was honored in a ceremony.
"Service and academics are No. 1A and 1B as far as I'm concerned," Hale said. "I want them to recognize that sometimes a scoreboard doesn't determine a winner. In my heart, I believe that we have been given so much and it is important that we give back. I want to make sure that community service is something that is lifelong."
Guenther, originally from East Peoria, played baseball in high school as well as two seasons at Parkland College and Eastern Illinois University at catcher.
"It was special for me because I played baseball from tee-ball all the way through college and so getting out on the field again with these guys playing ball was spectacular," he said. "(Playing at Eastern) was a neat experience and I got to travel some of the country and see some really nice campuses like Notre Dame, Louisville and Tulane. I played with some guys who ended up making it to the big leagues."
Although Guenther was honored, he wanted to share the honor with his fellow officers in the department. Guenther also spoke with the team about making positive choices and thinking before acting.
"It is not an individual honor for me, it is for the department because I know there are so many deserving men and women who work in our department who deserve to be honored in the same way today," he said." I wanted to convey that before they make a decision to do something, to take a few extra seconds and think it through. Check in their minds that if they are making the right decision or not."
For Hackney, this season will be his final one in high school and he sees it as an opportunity to help the next class of Panthers players.
"I'm kind of here to help out the younger kids. We have a young core coming in and it is best to get them ready for the next level," Hackney said. "I think we are coming along. We can improve every game and every practice. It is good to be out here with a new field and it being my senior year makes it even better for me to have that experience."
PHOTOS: MacArthur baseball wins 7-6 over Eisenhower
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 1 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 2 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 3 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 4 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 5 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 6 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 7 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 8 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 9 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 10 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 11 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 12 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 13 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 14 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 15 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 16 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 17 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 18 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 19 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 20 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 21 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 22 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 23 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 24 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 25 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 26 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 27 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 28 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 29 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 30 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 31 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 32 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 33 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 34 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 35 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 36 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 37 5.08.19.JPG
MacArthur Eisenhower baseball 38 5.08.19.JPG
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten