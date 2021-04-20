Watch now: Eisenhower baseball team is young, has a new home and is dedicated to community service

Guenther, originally from East Peoria, played baseball in high school as well as two seasons at Parkland College and Eastern Illinois University at catcher.

"It was special for me because I played baseball from tee-ball all the way through college and so getting out on the field again with these guys playing ball was spectacular," he said. "(Playing at Eastern) was a neat experience and I got to travel some of the country and see some really nice campuses like Notre Dame, Louisville and Tulane. I played with some guys who ended up making it to the big leagues."

Although Guenther was honored, he wanted to share the honor with his fellow officers in the department. Guenther also spoke with the team about making positive choices and thinking before acting.

"It is not an individual honor for me, it is for the department because I know there are so many deserving men and women who work in our department who deserve to be honored in the same way today," he said." I wanted to convey that before they make a decision to do something, to take a few extra seconds and think it through. Check in their minds that if they are making the right decision or not."

For Hackney, this season will be his final one in high school and he sees it as an opportunity to help the next class of Panthers players.