Eisenhower defeated MacArthur 11-3 on Thursday behind the pitching of Brayden Thomas. Check out photos below.
Just In
Watch now: Eisenhower defeats MacArthur baseball
top story
Watch now: Eisenhower defeats MacArthur baseball
- CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
- Updated
Dating to 2011, the Tri-City/Sangamon Valley softball team has been undefeated in Macoupin Sangamon Morgan Conference games.
Watch now: Eisenhower basketball's Essence Richardson and soccer's Kerrigan Bovyn announce college plans
DECATUR -- Eisenhower High School seniors Kerrigan Bovyn and Essence Richardson announced their college intentions on Wednesday, in front of f…
Tuscola softball defeated Clinton 12-0 on Monday behind a strong offense and the pitching of Kaitlyn Reifsteck. Check out photos and more vide…