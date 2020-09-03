Watch now: Jackson Lee brings another big arm to the Effingham baseball team

DECATUR — It took all of one batter for Jackson Lee to make no mistakes about the kind of heat he was throwing from the mound.
In his debut in the Millikin Fall Baseball League, Lee, an Effingham senior, fired in a fastball in the bottom of the third inning that jammed Warrensburg-Latham's Parker Hopkins.
Hopkins fouled the ball back and skipped a bit down the first-base line wringing out his hands.
"He throws hard, man," Hopkins said to the first-base coach and most of the Team White, made up of Effingham players, dugout.
Lee retired Hopkins via strikeout and struck out five of the six batters he faced, with the only ball in play coming from a weakly-hit dribbler to the second baseman that set up an easy throw to first base. It wasn't just that Lee was mixing his fastball and curveball, it was the velocity. For the first time in his life, he hit 90 miles per hour on the radar gun — twice.
“One of the player-coaches told me," Lee said after the game. "I knew I was throwing hard but I wasn’t worried about how hard I threw. I was just working on throwing strikes."
If the name Lee and the association with a hard-throwing pitcher at Effingham High School rings a bell, it should. Jackson's older brother, Zack Lee, was the 2019 Herald & Review Area Baseball Player of the Year, is a freshman at Kentucky after the COVID-19 pandemic allowed him an extra season of eligibility and in the summer Prep Baseball Report said, "has the stuff for the high rounds of the 2022 (Major League Baseball) Draft."
Count big brother as a mentor in Jackson's developing game.
“I think he’s taken great strides in (pitching)," Zack said. "He’s gotten his body in shape so I think that helps a lot. His attention to detail has gotten a lot better and he's improved and is maturing a little more."
There was a three-week window during the COVID-19 shutdown where Jackson and Zack spent time playing long toss and throwing weighted balls around. It's all about building strength, which increases the velocity. Zack showed Jackson a few tips and tricks he picked up from his college coaches.
“We play a lot of long toss," Jackson said. "When he comes back from college he tries to help me on the pitches like change-ups and sliders that his pitching coaches show him."
Conditioning and getting in shape was a priority. The velocity increase is an added bonus. He touched 87 miles per hour as a sophomore and hit 89 miles per hour during a Decatur Commodores travel game in Ohio.
But 90 miles per hour? That's a milestone and Zack knows it all too well.
"As a pitcher, you know you're close to it but you never actually think of yourself as you're going to hit that mark," Zack said. "Once you do, I think it just makes you want to get better and throw even harder because the next step is getting up there to the triple digits."
Jackson wants to get back on the mound for Effingham — he's also a good hitter and plays the left side of the infield. The last time he wore the jersey, the Hearts won their first sectional championship since 1942, alongside his brother. The fall league helps paint a picture of what the team could look like, even without a few standout upperclassmen.
That was one of the first years the two shared together on the field and Zack knew then that his little brother was onto something. Now it's Jackson's turn to be a part of another postseason run.
“I want to get back to a sectional championship again because I did it sophomore year with my team and I think we’re going to have a pretty good team this year," Jackson said.
He's also got a benchmark to chase: His big brother.
Jackson hopes to play baseball in college and surpass Zack.
“I want to be better than him,” Jackson said with a smile creeping across his face,” throw harder than him."
But Zack isn't willing to concede that title yet.
“I always tell him it’s not going to happen but you never know," he said.
PHOTOS: High school baseball photos from our archives
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
Freshman right-hander @Zack_Lee21 has the potential to be on the biggest stage one day. #WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/YXMJKk3XOl— Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) August 22, 2020
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!