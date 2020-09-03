Watch now: Jackson Lee brings another big arm to the Effingham baseball team

Conditioning and getting in shape was a priority. The velocity increase is an added bonus. He touched 87 miles per hour as a sophomore and hit 89 miles per hour during a Decatur Commodores travel game in Ohio.

But 90 miles per hour? That's a milestone and Zack knows it all too well.

"As a pitcher, you know you're close to it but you never actually think of yourself as you're going to hit that mark," Zack said. "Once you do, I think it just makes you want to get better and throw even harder because the next step is getting up there to the triple digits."

Jackson wants to get back on the mound for Effingham — he's also a good hitter and plays the left side of the infield. The last time he wore the jersey, the Hearts won their first sectional championship since 1942, alongside his brother. The fall league helps paint a picture of what the team could look like, even without a few standout upperclassmen.

That was one of the first years the two shared together on the field and Zack knew then that his little brother was onto something. Now it's Jackson's turn to be a part of another postseason run.