Watch now: Lane Funneman has been Pana's ace on a quest to first baseball regional title since 2001

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Lane Funneman has been waiting for this opportunity; a chance to send Pana back to a regional championship, to avenge those season the Panthers took lumps on the baseball diamond.

The senior left-handed pitcher know it's been since 2001 when Pana last won a regional baseball title and hasn't won 10 games since 2016. Last year was supposed to be different, a chance for a team that has grown up to make a splash. That season, of course, was canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Funneman and his team had to wait. And with the IHSA moving the baseball and softball seasons to the summer, there's more waiting. In eight months, Funneman will play for Pana for the first time since he was a sophomore and it will be his final chance to be a part of a regional championship team.

"We weren’t real good freshman year but we’re starting to build up," Funneman said. "(Last) season we were supposed to be real good. I can’t wait to get to the field senior season."