Watch now: LSA's Coby Crafton to continue baseball career at Millikin

DECATUR — Wherever LSA's Coby Crafton turns this spring, he's getting knocked into or tackled.
If he's not leading LSA's 8-man football team to a 6-0 record at running back, he's behind the plate for the Lions at catcher.
On Thursday, the LSA senior announced his intentions to play baseball for Millikin next season. Crafton will stay at catcher as a member of the Big Blue, a position he just picked up out of a team's necessity.
"It was really nothing. The team needed a catcher and I raised my hand and I said I would do it. Ever since that point, it clicked and it was natural," Crafton said. "Millikin's coaching staff is awesome. I know a lot of the guys on the team from playing against them through high school and when talking to (head coach Brandon Townsend) about the way he runs his program, I felt like I fit in. I like the way he coaches and I like the way they do things. That was the biggest part of my decision making process."
For LSA baseball coach Cody Wilson, Crafton has been a strong leader on the field and in the clubhouse.
"It has been a pleasure the past four years. My first year here was his freshman year and Coby is a great guy to be around and he keeps everybody going," Wilson said. "No matter what the team needs, Coby is out there and you know where he is because he makes his voice heard. I'll be out there to Millikin a lot to see him play."
Up until last Friday, Crafton was racking up the running yards as the Lions leading rusher. He ran for six touchdowns and 252 yards against Milford/Cissna Park, in a 76-58 win. The undefeated season for LSA was a great way to start the transition to the 8-man program.
"The biggest thing about that is that we didn't throw a single pass last week and didn't have any passing yards. I've told guys that and they don't believe it. It was an offensive battle," Crafton said. "It was just guys buying in. We were a run-heavy team and you have to be willing to go through that to do that. The guys were willing to do that and that's why we won games."
As a sophomore, Crafton hit .317 with three home runs and 39 RBIs, but lost his junior baseball season to COVID-19 cancellation. As his senior season kicks off, he's appreciating every moment.
"It is bittersweet for me because it is the last season. I'm excited for it and I think we will have some success but it is sad at the same time. High school baseball, there is nothing like it," he said. "We came out in the first game this season and we struggled but that was just the second time when we had been all together. We've got practices coming up and I think we will turn it around and have a pretty successful season. I hope this season is what we have been building up for.
"I hope I can be an inspiration for the team. With me going on and pursuing my dream, I hope it can inspire some of the younger guys to do it too."
Other area signings
Sullivan's Andrew Rogers announced his intentions to play golf next season for Central College in Pella, Iowa. Rogers was the medalist of the Class 1A Okaw Valley regional in the 2019-20 season and helped the team win three consecutive regional championships and a sectional championship in 2018-19.
Monticello's Mackenzie Daniels announced her intentions to play softball at Eureka College next season. Daniels plays third base for the Sages and collected four RBIs and hit a home run in the team's season opener against Westville.
PHOTOS: Millikin University's Workman Family Baseball Field
