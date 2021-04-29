Watch now: LSA's Coby Crafton to continue baseball career at Millikin

For LSA baseball coach Cody Wilson, Crafton has been a strong leader on the field and in the clubhouse.

"It has been a pleasure the past four years. My first year here was his freshman year and Coby is a great guy to be around and he keeps everybody going," Wilson said. "No matter what the team needs, Coby is out there and you know where he is because he makes his voice heard. I'll be out there to Millikin a lot to see him play."

Up until last Friday, Crafton was racking up the running yards as the Lions leading rusher. He ran for six touchdowns and 252 yards against Milford/Cissna Park, in a 76-58 win. The undefeated season for LSA was a great way to start the transition to the 8-man program.

"The biggest thing about that is that we didn't throw a single pass last week and didn't have any passing yards. I've told guys that and they don't believe it. It was an offensive battle," Crafton said. "It was just guys buying in. We were a run-heavy team and you have to be willing to go through that to do that. The guys were willing to do that and that's why we won games."

As a sophomore, Crafton hit .317 with three home runs and 39 RBIs, but lost his junior baseball season to COVID-19 cancellation. As his senior season kicks off, he's appreciating every moment.