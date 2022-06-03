Watch now: Maroa-Forsyth baseball falls to Richmond-Burton in 2A state semis, will play for third place

PEORIA -- Maroa-Forsyth pitcher Evan Foster could do only so much.

The Trojans ace pitcher, who was undefeated coming into the season at 7-0, worked himself out of a bases loaded jam with no outs in the six inning of Friday's Class 2A State Tournament semifinal against Richmond-Burton.

"At that point, it is one pitch at a time and I knew my defense definitely had my back," Foster said. "I'm trying to focus and not make any mistakes."

In the seventh, with the game tied 1-1, Richmond loaded the bases again and Rockets pitcher Joseph Mrowiec was able to draw a walk from Foster, scoring what would become the game-winning run, 2-1.

"I pitched to contact a lot of the game and it is state, so they are going to have a solid lineup. You aren't going to be able to strike everyone out," Foster said. "I was trying to make pitches to get outs and a few of them didn't go our way, but that's how baseball goes sometimes."

The game opened with a pitching duel as Foster and Mrowiec entered with similar stats. Mrowiec was 7-0 with a 2.29 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 55 innings pitched. Foster was 7-0 with a 1.71 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 45 innings pitched.

Foster shrugged off any early nerves right away, striking out Rockets leadoff batter Connor Wallace.

"I was feeling some nerves and I was a little jittery before the game but getting that first out is a big out and striking them out is even better. That definitely helped," Foster said.

Both pitchers were perfect through two innings and Maroa threatened in the third. Trojans designated hitter Andy Munjoy was hit by a pitch and Grant Reid singled to right field. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch by Mrowiec but were unable to score when leadoff batter Kaiden Maurer hit a line drive to the second baseman for out No. 2 and Reid was caught off of second for the third out.

In the fourth inning, Maroa cleanup hitter Jaxson Grubbs drew a walk and was driven in by Jacob Blunck who hit a deep drive that ended up over the head of Rockets right fielder Ethan Schoeps, giving the Trojans a 1-0 lead.

"Our first base coach said to me that I was going first-to-home on a gaper and I said no," Grubbs said. "Then Jacob hits that ball and I looked back and I thought maybe he caught it. But then I saw (Maroa head coach Drew Martin) waving his arms and so I thought lets go. I was on my horse."

In the fifth, Richmond threatened as Jason Miller hit a double and made it to third base on a single by Schoeps. Miller was sent home on a grounder to Maroa third baseman Zayn Giles and Giles threw him out at home. Later in the inning, a single by Rockets designated hitter scored Schoeps to even the game 1-1.

After the Rockets took the lead in the top of the seventh, the Trojans weren't able to get a comeback started in the bottom of the inning.

Mrowiec picked up the win with a complete game on 110 pitches with three hits allowed and nine strikeouts. Foster allowed five hits and struck out four on 87 pitches.

Maroa's Grant Reid was 2-for-3 on the day.

The Trojans (32-2) will play on Saturday at 3 p.m. against the loser between Columbia and Joliet Catholic Academy, who meet in the other 2A state semifinal.

"I thought today we felt great, to be honest. We weren't tight and I thought they were ready to play," Martin said. "They were keyed up as you would be in a game like this. I don't think we would do anything different before the game. We were ready to play."

Losing for just the second time this season, the Trojans find themselves in a unfamiliar place in preparing for Saturday's game. On the mound, Grubbs will be pitching for Maroa on full rest. He is 11-1 on the year with a 2.23 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 69 innings pitched.

"That is the challenge, coming back tomorrow. We are going to watch the other state semifinal and mentally regroup," Martin said. "We are going to come out tomorrow because we don't want fourth. We want third. We want to win our last game of the year."

